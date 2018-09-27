Sturgeon insists over 65s will be protected from flu

First Minister under fire from Tory leader Ruth Davidson over late order of supplies.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson have clashed over flu vaccines for elderly Scots.

Davidson said during First Minister's Questions that half a million people aged between 65-75 could miss out on the recommended vaccine because the Scottish Government left it too late to order supplies.

While Sturgeon warned about scaremongering, Ms Davidson said the NHS in Scotland had begun ordering vaccines in the autumn of 2017, before a key expert group published its advice.

When the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) met in November last year, it recommended the new enhanced aTIV flu vaccine should be given to all those aged over 65, Ms Davidson said.

But she said: "By that point NHS Scotland had already placed its order for a different product."

The enhanced vaccine is being offered free to all those aged 75 and over in Scotland, but Ms Davidson voiced concern that meant 500,000 people aged between 65 and 74 may not have enough protection as a result.

'It is in nobody's interest to scaremonger amongst the population' Nicola Sturgeon

She pressed Nicola Sturgeon on the issue at First Minister's Questions at Holyrood, demanding: "If Boots can get enough supplies, why can't NHS Scotland?"

But Ms Sturgeon told her: "It is in nobody's interest to scaremonger amongst the population.

"The vaccine offered to 65 to 74-year-olds this winter still provides full flu protection. I think that is an important point of assurance to make to all people across the country."

People aged 75 and above are being "prioritised" for the enhanced vaccine based on the advice of experts JCI, she added.

She continued: "The group where the advice says the protection from this vaccine will be greatest is the over-75s, and that is the group that is being prioritised.

"Other groups get protection from the flu vaccine that will be available for them.

"And I do think that there is a real need for all of us to be responsible in the public messaging around this, it is in nobody's interest to scaremonger amongst the population, it is absolutely vital we encourage people to take up the offer for the vaccine."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.