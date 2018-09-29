Scottish Labour activists in pledge to 'rebuild Scotland'

The campaign day on Saturday will focus on economic plans and changes to workers' rights.

Scottish Labour: Plans to 'rebuild Scotland'. Scottish Labour

Hundreds of Labour campaigners are expected to take to the streets to highlight the party's plan to "rebuild Scotland".

The campaign day on Saturday focuses on pledges for changes to workers' rights, including longer paid maternity and paternity leave, and economic plans such as creating a £20bn Scottish Investment Bank.

Activists will also stress the party's plans to increase child benefit, cut public transport fares and increase funding for schools and hospitals.

Scottish Labour campaigns spokesman Neil Findlay MSP said: "Today, hundreds of Scottish Labour activists will be hitting the streets across Scotland with our message of hope and real change.

"With Theresa May's shambolic handling of Brexit leading Britain to the brink - and her Chequers plan dead in the water - a general election is more likely than ever.

"Our policies of a real living wage, a £20bn Scottish Investment Bank and increases in child benefit - to name just a few - will radically change Scotland and the UK for the better.

"Labour stands ready to build on our gains in the 2017 election so we can beat the Tories and deliver a government that works for the many, not the few."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.