  • STV
  • MySTV

Anti-racism lessons 'should be part of curriculum'

Bryan Quinn

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar will call for anti-racism lessons at a speech in Glasgow.

Schools: The MSP wants lessons to combat racism.
Schools: The MSP wants lessons to combat racism.

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar will call for anti-racism lessons to be added to the school curriculum at a speech in Glasgow.

The politician will make the speech at the Teachers Turning the Tide event where teachers and lecturers from across Scotland will discuss what they can do to combat racism through education.

He will also call for changes to teacher training to make equality a more mainstream issue and for more heads and deputy heads to come from ethnic backgrounds.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Sarwar said: "Across Scotland, there are major challenges facing society with everyday racism, sexism, homophobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and more.

"Education is rightly seen as the vehicle to break the cycle of poverty, but it is also the vehicle to defeat prejudice and hate. Teaching a child can help educate and change a family, and it can educate and change a community."

He added: "It feels like we live in a time where division, anger and hate is now politically fashionable. We - a collective we - have to stand up, speak out and challenge that.

"The fight against all forms of hatred, prejudice and bigotry is a fight for all of us."

The Glasgow MSP will also argue that social media platforms need to do more to tackle racist comments online, to prevent children from viewing these on their sites.

"The fight against all forms of hatred, prejudice and bigotry is a fight for all of us."
Anas Sarwar MSP

Teacher's leaders backed the calls and insisted that the need for anti-racist education in schools is becoming more urgent than ever.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan argued the rise of the far-right in politics made challenging prejudice an "important task" for all educators.

Mr Flanagan said the Teachers Turning the Tide event was part of the EIS's "ongoing commitment to anti-racist education in schools, colleges and universities across Scotland".

He stated: "Sadly, this work is becoming more urgent than ever, as a result of the growth of the far right across Europe and increase in racist attitudes in many parts of society including in political debate and via mass media."

Priya Khindria, campaign manager for Show Racism the Red Card, echoed the claims and said: "It is extremely important that anti-racist education is included in Scottish schools' curriculum. As a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural society, Scotland's young people need to be educated around these topics.

"It is not simply enough to discipline those who exhibit racist behaviours - we must be proactive in teaching young people to prevent racist incidents from occurring.

She concluded: "Embedding anti-racist education across the curriculum will also help teachers be aware of how they should respond to these types of behaviours and feel confident in approaching what can sometimes be a daunting topic."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.