Tourist tax: Scottish Government to hold consultation

Nicola Sturgeon announced move during speech at Scottish Tourism Alliance conference.

Nicola Sturgeon: Made speech at STA conference. PA

Nicola Sturgeon has announced a consultation will be held into a tourist tax, the Scottish Tourism Alliance has said.

The First Minister made the announcement during a speech at the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) annual conference in Edinburgh.

"We will be accepting the STA's call for an objective process of consultation - involving the STA, Cosla and other key partners - which will examine in detail the arguments for and against a tourism tax," she said.

"We are determined that all voices will be heard and that the details of the process will be properly set out shortly."

The move comes as the Scottish Government's opposition to tourism tax appears to be softening.

Current government policy does not support a tax, at odds with the SNP leader of Edinburgh City Council Adam McVey, who has been at the head of plans to make tourists pay to boost public services.

His administration has put forward proposals for £2-a-night tourist tax in Edinburgh, which is projected to raise around £11m a year.

Facing criticism from Labour on her government's tourist tax opposition, Sturgeon said previously the issue would be under consideration ahead of the budget.

She said the government would listen to voices from all sides of the debate on the issue, including criticism from parts of the tourism industry, before making a decision.

The Firest Minister's announcement was welcomed by the STA.

A spokeswoman said: "The STA reiterated its request to the Scottish Government last week, that an objective, well-informed national debate takes place before any decisions are made on granting local authorities the power to raise additional funds via a Transient Visitor Levy.

"We are delighted that the First Minister has acknowledged the STA's approach and commitment to growing Scotland's tourism industry at our conference today and we look forward to our continued positive dialogue with the Scottish Government to learn more detail of today's announcement in the coming weeks."

How does it work in Barcelona?