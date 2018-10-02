  • STV
  • MySTV

Nicola Sturgeon will wait to reveal independence plans 

STV

The First Minister said she will wait until there is 'more clarity' over Brexit.

EUROPE: The First Minister wants clarity on a Brexit deal
EUROPE: The First Minister wants clarity on a Brexit deal PA

Nicola Sturgeon has said she may have to wait until November or even December to give an update on her plans for a second Scottish independence referendum.

The First Minister said the lack of detail surrounding the UK's departure from the European Union meant she was unable to make a judgement on whether to call for another independence vote.

She insisted this was the case despite fears that Britain could be heading for a "genuinely disastrous Brexit outcome" - and even warned that Theresa May's almost "dysfunctional" government could lead to a snap general election.

The SNP leader said: "It may be this government is not far away from being unable to govern, I say that in seriousness."

She noted the "circus that is unfolding" at the Tory party conference in Birmingham, where there has been speculation that the Prime Minister could face a leadership challenge.

Ms Sturgeon added: "We are talking about a party in government that is not far away, I think, from being dysfunctional, in terms of being able to govern at all. "I certainly don't think we should rule out the fact that there might be a general election."

However she was clear that more detail is still needed on the UK's future relationship with the EU before she can decide on whether to press for another vote on Scottish independence.

I will take a judgment depending on where we get to, set out some views on where I think we're heading if we don't change course, and have more to say on that that point."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Sturgeon had previously indicated her willingness to fight a second referendum following the Brexit result in 2016, when Scotland voted to remain part of the EU but the UK as a whole opted to leave.

However she pulled back from that position after the SNP lost a number of Westminster seats in the 2017 general election - at the time pledging to set out her thinking on the issue in October.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary of the Europa Institute at Edinburgh University, the First Minister said that while Scotland "must retain the option to choose a different course as an independent member of the EU", she said that would be "when there is greater clarity about the terms of Brexit than exists today".

She said the "decisive moments" of the negotiations were now approaching, adding that the Scottish Government would publish a further document ahead of the key EU Council meeting in October "setting out the case for compromise and common sense".

Ms Sturgeon stressed her administration would continue to make the case for the UK to remain in both the single market and the customs union - even though this has been repeatedly ruled out by Westminster.

The First Minister was asked directly by a member of the audience if she would call for a second independence vote if the UK "crashes out with no deal". But she responded that she would set out her thinking when there is sufficient information on the UK's future relationship with the EU.

The First Minister said that she would "wait until we are at this phase of the negotiations before effectively sharing my view on what I think where we are at that stage means for Scotland and the question of an independence referendum".

She continued: "The end of this period of negotiation, I previously thought that would be October. It is now looking like that is more likely to be November, perhaps with a vote in the House of Commons in December.

"So I will take a judgment depending on where we get to, set out some views on where I think we're heading if we don't change course, and have more to say on that that point."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.