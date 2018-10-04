  • STV
Brexit 'all consuming' as party conference season ends

Bernard Ponsonby Bernard Ponsonby

STV politcal editor Bernard Ponsonby reflects on this year's events ahead of the SNP conference.

SNP: Party conference last year.
SNP: Party conference last year. PA

SNP members will gather in Glasgow this weekend for the start of a three day conference which will be dominated by a series of keynote speeches culminating in a closing address from party leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Brexit has dominated all of the conferences this year as each party grapples with the strategic options different scenarios pose.

The Liberal Democrats remain the unambiguous standard bearer's of a second vote on any deal.

Labour is now keeping all options open as they arguably hirple in that direction. 

And there are bound to be calls at the SNP conference that the current line of not standing in the way of a second vote needs to be rethought as the no deal scenario moves from possibility to probability.

Corbyn: At Labour conference.
Corbyn: At Labour conference. PA

What has struck me about the Brighton, Liverpool and Birmingham gatherings is that the mood of each conference has been singularly different.

Sober, if laid back was the Lib Dem tone as the party seeks to exploit its pro EU credentials and gather support from hard-line Remainers in the electorate.

Labour's Liverpool gathering had all the feeling of a long, raucous revivalist rally where the old time religion was worshipped with a messianic zeal.

As a spectacle it was impressive and Jeremy Corbyn delivered his best ever conference speech even if he is a leader who is led by his party on the greatest constitutional issue to face the UK in generations.

For sheer atmosphere this was the most impressive conference I have ever attended. 

 The Tories by comparison were edgy and restrained, members conscious that Brexit grenades could go off at any moment and shatter the illusion of unity.

On Tuesday, the former Foreign Secretary unsurprisingly detonated his Chuck Chequers mantra in a speech devoid of his characteristic buffoonery.

This was Boris Johnson setting himself up as a leader in waiting if the Brexit fallout claims a Prime Ministerial scalp.

May: Tory conference was 'restrained'.
May: Tory conference was 'restrained'. PA

That fallout poses questions of deal or no deal, second referendum or not and whether the DUP will collapse the Government if there is a border in Ireland or in the Irish Sea.

And this weekend in Glasgow seasoned journalistic ears will listen carefully to the mood music around a second independence referendum as the First Minster insists her final decision on that might not now come until November or even December. 

The essential theatre of the conference season reflects the febrile state of politics. I expect an SNP gathering more in line with the big atmosphere of Liverpool than the more restrained musings in Birmingham. 

SNP members traditionally generate a great noise in the tub thumping stakes although I'm not holding my breath for an announcement ushering a fundamentally new line on the Brexit merry-go-round.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.