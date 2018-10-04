Scottish Labour media chief quits after six months

Charlie Mann, hired by party leader Richard Leonard in April, said the job was 'not for me'.

Richard Leonard: Labour leader hired spin chief in April. PA

Scottish Labour's top spin doctor has quit the party after less than six months in the job.

Charlie Mann, who was hired as head of communications in April, said the job was "not for me" in his resignation statement.

Party leader Richard Leonard appointed him to the position just five months after taking the reins from Kezia Dugdale last November.

Mr Mann previously worked as a PR adviser to former Hearts boss Vladimir Romanov, and also represented Atos, the firm hired by the Department of Work and Pensions to carry out controversial benefit assessments.

It comes amid a reported rift within Scottish Labour over the suspension of party funds to Ms Dugdale for her defamation court battle with pro-independence blogger Wings Over Scotland.

In a statement, Mr Mann said: "Having joined the Scottish Labour party as head of communications, after a career spent working in public relations and broadcasting, I have decided the role is not for me.

"I will be looking to return to my previous role and would like to thank the Labour party for having given me the opportunity."

A Labour spokesman commented: "Charlie Mann has resigned his position as head of communications with Scottish Labour.

"Charlie leaves with our good wishes for the future."

