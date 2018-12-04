  • STV
  • MySTV

More than 40% of rural households suffer from fuel poverty

STV

New figures have revealed a widening gap between urban and rural Scotland.

Heating: Increase in oil prices partially responsible (file pic).
Heating: Increase in oil prices partially responsible (file pic). © iStockphoto

More than two fifths of Scots living in rural areas are estimated to be suffering from fuel poverty, compared to just one in five of those living in towns and cities.

While overall the proportion of households struggling to heat their homes fell to its lowest for more than a decade, new figures revealed a widening gap between urban and rural Scotland.

Fuel poverty - which is defined as when households spend more than 10% of their income on fuel - fell from 24% to an estimated 21% in urban Scotland between 2016 and 2017.

But the figures, contained in the latest Scottish House Condition Survey, estimated 43% of homes in rural areas were in this category.

With more houses in remote parts of Scotland using oil for their heating systems, the report said: "This is likely to be driven by gas prices continuing to fall in 2017, while oil prices increased by 24% between 2016 and 2017."

Overall it was estimated a quarter (24.9%) of homes in Scotland - 613,000 households - were affected by fuel poverty in 2017.

That is down from 649,000 households the previous year, with fuel poverty at the lowest levels since 2005-06.

More than two thirds (68%) of all homes have "some degree of disrepair", however minor this may be, the 2017 housing survey found.

This includes over a quarter (28%) which had some urgent disrepair, while 5% of housing stock was found to have "extensive disrepair".

The survey said while none of these were significantly different from 2016 there was a "longer-term trend of improvement".

Green housing spokesman Andy Wighman said it was "simply unacceptable that 50% of homes in Scotland have disrepair to critical elements that exacerbates fuel poverty".

He added: "The fact that fuel poverty rates haven't changed much in the last year in Scotland demonstrates the urgent need for the Fuel Poverty Bill to make a difference."

The Scottish Government said by 2021 it will have allocated more than £1bn to tackle fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said: "We recognise the challenges that remote rural communities face and we already provide extensive support - including financial support - to remote, rural and island communities.

"We are working across government and with partners to tackle the different aspects of fuel poverty and ensure we are prioritising support to those who need it most to bring about the transformation we need to see."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.