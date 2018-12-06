  • STV
  • MySTV

Vegans 'could take public sector caterers to court'

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Holyrood committee told there should be vegan options on all hospital and school menus.

Vegans could make court claims against public sector caterers who do not provide them with appropriate menu options, a Holyrood committee has been told.

The public petitions committee is considering a call by campaigners for a new law enshrining vegan options in all public sector menus, from schools and hospitals to prisons.

Speaking to the committee on Thursday, Barbara Bolton of Go Vegan Scotland said veganism was a protected belief under equalities and human rights legislation.

She said the voluntary campaign group had carried out a survey of more than 500 vegans in Scotland and found "systemic failure... particularly in hospitals and schools".

Ms Bolton pointed out that both the public and private spheres needed to adhere to vegans' rights, but that public bodies had the added obligation "to take positive steps to address inequality".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1431346-public-bodies-should-all-serve-vegan-food-in-canteens/ | default

She said: "Vegans have legal protection under human rights and equality law because the vegan philosophy passes the test for non-religious belief that is serious, cogent and worthy of respect.

"The vegan philosophy is essentially that because animals are alive in the same way that we are, we shouldn't use or kill them.

"The European Court of Human Rights has confirmed that that qualifies, and that has been conceded by the UK Government and conceded by the Scottish Government and the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

"The protected status of veganism means that we have a right to live in a way that avoids killing or using animals or paying somebody else to do that for us, and not to be discriminated against on account of our veganism."

https://stv.tv/news/features/1407166-we-tried-to-go-vegan-for-a-month-and-this-is-what-happened/ | default

Ms Bolton read out respondents to Go Vegan Scotland's survey which described hospitals as unwilling or unable to cater for the needs of vegan patients.

On schools, she continued: "I was contacted just yesterday by a vegan mother living in Glasgow who is trying to get suitable food for her daughter in nursery.

"Glasgow City Council are basically refusing.

"Responses to our survey included: 'Our local primary has vegetarian but not vegan options. In order to obtain other dietary requirements you have to prove medical needs.

"Another said: 'Only vegan school dinner option is a dry baked potato. My children do not do school dinners for that reason. This means my youngest misses out on free school meals and is the only child taking a packed lunch.'"

Ms Bolton added: "Ultimately if nothing's done, in terms of the human rights and equality issues, there will be claims. Claims will go to court.

"We would rather avoid that, because I don't think that's the right way, the ideal way, to resolve issues like this."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1431722-the-full-helping-can-going-vegan-save-the-planet/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.