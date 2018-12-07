David Coburn quits Ukip after Tommy Robinson appointment

He accused its national leadership of promoting anti-Islamic policies and English nationalism.

David Coburn: He hit out at Tommy Robinson's appointment.

Ukip's leader in Scotland David Coburn has quit the party, accusing its national leadership of promoting anti-Islamic policies and English nationalism.

The 60-year-old hit out at the appointment of Tommy Robinson as a special advisor, claiming he has too much sway over the party's leaders.

In a letter to Kirstan Herriot, the party chairman, Mr Coburn said he no longer felt his agenda was being reflected within the group.

He said: "As a unionist, I abhor English nationalism as much as I abhor Scottish nationalism.

"The party has been infiltrated by people with an alternative agenda, which is not the one on which I stood when I was elected and sadly does not represent the values for which Ukip once stood.

"I did not run on an anti-Islam platform. Unfortunately, this seems to be the direction that Ukip is taking - obsessing about this issue to the exclusion of all else at a time when we might lose the Brexit we fought so hard for."

His exit comes after Suzanne Evans, a former deputy chairwoman, and Patrick O'Flynn, the party's one-time economics spokesman, left the organisation.

Mr Coburn, who joined Ukip ten years ago, initially supported Mr Robinson following his conviction of contempt of court for filming outside the trial of a sex grooming gang in the summer summer.

The letter continues: "I spoke up for the rights of Tommy Robinson, on principle, when he was imprisoned in what I viewed as a political injustice, as I would do for any individual, of any political persuasion.

"However, this does not mean I support his politics or that UKIP should adopt them."

He added: "It's with great sadness that after ten years, I announced my resignation from Ukip."

