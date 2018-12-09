  • STV
  • MySTV

Child benefit top-up 'could lift thousands out of poverty'

STV

The finance secretary has been urged to help hard-up families by increasing payments by £5 a week.

Families: Extra £5 a week 'could lift thousands out of poverty'.
Families: Extra £5 a week 'could lift thousands out of poverty'. &iStock

Finance secretary Derek Mackay has been urged to help hard-up families by increasing child benefit payments by £5 a week as part of his budget.

Children's charities, academics, trade unions and religious leaders are among those who have banded together to make the plea ahead of Mr Mackay setting out his tax and spending plans for the coming year on Wednesday.

John Dickie, director of the Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland, said such a move "would be one way of lifting thousands of children out of poverty" as well as "protecting many more from the damage poverty wreaks".

While the Scottish Government has pledged to introduce an income supplement by 2022, campaigners said families who are already struggling for cash "can't afford to wait that long".

Scotland has 230,000 children who are living in poverty but the letter from faith leaders to Mr Mackay raises fears almost two out of five (38%) could be affected by 2027.

"This would represent a grave and moral failing of our society," the group, which includes the Rt Rev Susan Brown, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, and Bishop William Nolan, president of Justice and Peace Scotland on behalf of the Bishops' Conference of Scotland.

They told the finance secretary: "Across Scotland, the faith communities that we represent bear witness every day to the poverty that exists in our country.

"Whether through providing food banks, delivering support to people who are homeless or assisting families who are struggling to get by, we are often compelled to fill the gaps when the state's safety net has failed." 

"A £5 top-up to child benefit would be one way of lifting thousands of children out of poverty and protecting many more from the damage poverty wreaks."
John Dickie, director of Child Poverty Action Group.

 They said there was a"compelling argument" for ministers to "act with greater urgency in implementing the income supplement", saying this should be done next year rather than by the current 2022 timescale.

"Families across Scotland must be lifted out of poverty right now, rather than in several years' time," the faith leaders added.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter, civic leaders told Mr Mackay: "Children born into poverty today should not have to wait for four years to be freed from that poverty."

The signatories include Mr Dickie; Peter Kelly, of the Poverty Alliance; Grahame Smith, of the Scottish Trades Union Congress; Mary Glasgow, of Children 1st, and Sharon Wright, a senior lecturer in public policy at Glasgow University.

They argued this financial assistance should take the form of an additional £5 on child benefit payments. 

"Child benefit provides a stable and reliable source of income for families which is spent on children, helps hard-pressed families and prevents children from falling into poverty," the letter said.

"As a non-means tested entitlement, it has a high take-up rate and is less expensive to administer, and we continue to believe that topping up child benefit would represent a most effective and impactful way of delivering the new income supplement."

Mr Dickie said: "The Scottish Government's commitment to an income supplement by 2022 is hugely welcome but families who are struggling to put food on the table and pay the bills now really can't wait that long. 

"Along with faith groups, trade unions and children's charities, we urge the Finance Secretary to prioritise financial support for families as a matter of urgency.

"Scotland is the only part of the UK to have ambitious targets to reduce, and ultimately eradicate, child poverty."
Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell.

"A £5 top-up to child benefit would be one way of lifting thousands of children out of poverty and protecting many more from the damage poverty wreaks."

Communities secretary Aileen Campbell said: "Scotland is the only part of the UK to have ambitious targets to reduce, and ultimately eradicate, child poverty.

"We are developing a new income supplement to provide additional financial support to families who need it most as research shows that topping up Child Benefit, which remains reserved to the UK Government, is not the most efficient or effective way to lift children out of poverty, nor would it be quick or simple.

"Our Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan outlines action to reduce child poverty, including investing £12m in intensive employment support for parents, introducing our new Financial Health Check service and increasing School Clothing Grants.

"In addition to this we are also spending £125m to help protect people from the worst impacts of UK Government welfare cuts and support those on low incomes."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.