  • STV
  • MySTV

Almost 60% of Scots prefer independence to no-deal Brexit

STV

The poll also suggested 51% would back a fresh general election if the Prime Minister is defeated.

Poll: Brexit deal.
Poll: Brexit deal. PA

More than half of Scotland believes independence would be better for the country than remaining in the UK after Brexit, a new poll has indicated. 

Almost three in five (59%) said leaving the UK would benefit Scotland more than staying in, if there was a no-deal Brexit. 

The Panelbase survey also found 53% believed independence would benefit the country more than staying in a UK that had left the European Union via a negotiated Withdrawal Agreement. 

But this did not translate into a majority for independence, with support for this at 47% in the poll, compared to the 53% who want to remain in the UK. 

The research, for which 1028 people were questioned, was carried out in the run up to Tuesday's key vote in the House of Commons - when it is widely expected Theresa May will fail to get a majority for the deal she has negotiated. 

The poll also suggested 51% would back a fresh general election if the Prime Minister is defeated, with 32% opposed to this while 18% did not know. 

If this happened the SNP could win 37% of the vote in Scotland, ahead of Labour and the Conservatives, who would be tied on 26%, with the Liberal Democrats on 6% and both Ukip and the Greens on 2%. 

Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice forecast such numbers could see the SNP win 39 of the Scottish seats at Westminster, up by four on its current tally, while the Tories could take 12 seats, compared to the 13 they won in 2017. 

Meanwhile Labour could lose three seats and be left with four MPs in Scotland, with the Lib Dems remaining on four. 

Sir John told The Sunday Times Scotland: "Although this poll suggests that support for independence may have edged up a bit, as things stand the nationalist movement still finds itself tantalisingly short of the support it needs to win a second independence referendum. 

"However, over half of those who voted No in 2014 still want Britain to remain part of the EU. Some of them at least find the choice between a UK that is leaving the EU and Scottish independence a tough one - and especially so, should the UK leave without a deal. 

"In those circumstances, over one in three 2014 No voters find it impossible to say which is preferable, while, even if there is a deal, one in five still finds themselves in that predicament."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.