Theresa May 'calls off meaningful vote on Brexit deal'

Nicola Sturgeon branded the reported postponement of the vote 'pathetic cowardice'.

Theresa May has decided to call off the meaningful vote on her Brexit deal scheduled for Tuesday, according to reports.

She is widely expected to pull the crunch Commons vote in a statement to Parliament at 3.30pm on Monday.

Nicola Sturgeon said the reports if true showed "pathetic cowardice" on the Prime Minister's part.

May's statement will be followed by two more by ministers, the office of Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom said.

Leadsom will provide a Commons business statement before Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay makes a statement on Article 50.

It comes after the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled the UK Government can unilaterally revoke Article 50, halting the Brexit process, if it chose to.

The Prime Minister's deal was believed to be facing heavy defeat in Tuesday's planned vote, with more than 100 Tory MPs stating their intention to vote against it.

Responding to the reported postponement of the vote, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "So it is confirmed - pathetic cowardice it is from PM.

"Yet again the interests of the Tory party are a higher priority for her than anything else. This can't go on."

Later this week, May is set to go to the final European Council summit of the year, starting on Thursday.

