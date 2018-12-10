Sturgeon: SNP will back no confidence motion against May

She said her party would back Labour if it launched a bid to topple the government.

Nicola Sturgeon: 'This shambles can't go on.' PA

SNP MPs will back a motion of no confidence in Theresa May's government if Labour lodges one, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The First Minister said people needed "the chance to stop Brexit in another vote" and branded the UK Government a "shambles".

It comes as the Prime Minister is expected to delay Tuesday's planned meaningful vote on her Brexit deal in a statement to Parliament later on Monday afternoon.

But it is unclear, under parliamentary procedure, whether the crunch Commons vote can be delayed without the assent of a majority of MPs.

The deal was tipped to be heading for a heavy defeat for the government, with more than 100 Tory MPs on record in opposing it.

The SNP, Labour, the Liberal Democrats and even the DUP - which props up May's minority government - were set to vote the deal down.

Jeremy Corbyn's party has previously indicated it would lodge a motion of no confidence against the Tory administration if May's deal was defeated.

Sturgeon tweeted: "If Labour, as official opposition, lodges motion of no confidence in this incompetent government tomorrow, the SNP will support & we can then work together to give people the chance to stop Brexit in another vote.

"This shambles can't go on - so how about it?"

Her party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford added: "Parliament has to take back control.

"The SNP will support no confidence motion and then work across Parliament to halt article 50 process and allow the public to vote to stop Brexit.

"There can be no good Brexit. We need to stop Brexit to defend jobs and prosperity."

The tumultuous day at Westminster follows the European Court of Justice's ruling that Article 50 could be unilaterally revoked by the UK Government if it chose, which would cancel the Brexit process.

