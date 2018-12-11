Unemployment rate in Scotland hits record low of 3.7%

The jobless total fell by 13,000 between August and October, official figures show.

Unemployment: Scotland enjoys lowest rate in UK. PA

Scotland's unemployment rate has fallen to a record low of 3.7%, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The jobless total stands at 100,000, with 13,000 fewer Scots out of work in the three months covering August to October compared to the previous quarter.

The unemployment rate in Scotland is now the lowest of all the UK nations, below the average of 4.1% for the UK and England, 3.9% in Northern Ireland and 4.2% in Wales

But the figures also showed there was also a small reduction in the number of people in work, with 2,633,000 people aged 16 and over in employment in Scotland - a drop of around 1000.

That put the employment rate at 75% - slightly below the UK average of 75.7%.

Scotland's business, fair work and skills minister Jamie Hepburn hailed the figures but said Brexit remained a threat to jobs.

Hepburn said: "Scotland's unemployment rate fell again, down to 3.7%, which is lower than the UK rate of 4.1% - where unemployment has remained unchanged over the quarter.

"This is our lowest unemployment rate on record.

"Although overall employment fell very slightly over the quarter, on employment for women and young people, we continue to outperform the UK with a rate of 71.3% for women, higher than the UK rate of 71.2%, and 58.8% for young people, higher than the UK rate of 55.9%.

"Compared to the UK we also have lower rates of unemployment for both women and young people."

He added: "We remain committed to creating the right economic environment for jobs growth - and our record on unemployment shows this is working.

"However, Brexit remains the biggest threat to Scotland's prosperity and these statistics reinforce the urgent need to ensure the positive work we are doing to strengthen our economy is not undone."

