  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Budget: What to watch for in Derek Mackay's plans

Colin Mackay Colin Mackay Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The finance secretary will reveal his draft Budget to MSPs on Wednesday afternoon.

Derek Mackay has said he will make "balanced considerations" on tax and spending when he reveals his draft Budget plans for 2019-20.

Scotland's finance secretary will lay out his proposals before MSPs later on Wednesday, although Holyrood won't vote on them until mid-February next year.

Between what we get in the chamber today and that final vote, all kinds of jockeying and negotiation could take place.

As a minority government, the SNP administration depends on support for its Bills from other parties.

When it comes to the annual Scottish Budget, that backing has, since the 2016 election, typically come from the Scottish Greens.

What are the key things to look out for when the finance secretary lays out his plans?

Income tax

Paypackets: Will Budget make yours heavier or lighter?
Paypackets: Will Budget make yours heavier or lighter? PA

Will you pay less or more in income tax next year? It will depend on what you earn.

Last year, Scottish income tax diverged from the rest of the UK in a big way, with the addition of two new tax bands.

Derek Mackay brought in a 19% rate on income between £11,851 and £13,850; 20% for those earning between £13,851 and £24,000; and 21% if you're on a salary of £24,001 up to £44,273.

Rates also went up to 41% for those on £43,430 to £150,000, and to 46% for people earning more than £150,000 - 1% higher than for the rest of the UK.

But the 19% rate meant that only those earning £33,000 or above actually had to pay more income tax than they did previously.

This year, the finance secretary faces pressure to match the tax relief handed out by Chancellor Philip Hammond in the UK's Autumn Budget.

After raising the personal allowance to £12,500 - the amount you can earn before paying any tax, which also applies to Scottish taxpayers - he also raised the 20p threshold to those earning up to £50,000.

This means if income tax thresholds rise in line only with inflation, people earning between £44,472 and £50,000 could take a yearly hit to their paypackets of around £300 compared to their English counterparts.

Welfare

Action: Charity wants £5 increase in child benefit payments.
Action: Charity wants £5 increase in child benefit payments. PA

With the Scottish Parliament receiving new welfare powers, and the creation of a Scottish social security agency, Mackay has some flexibility on this.

He is likely to do as in years past and pledge a sum to mitigate the effects of controversial UK Government welfare reforms such as Universal Credit.

The government has also previously vowed to bring in an income supplement by 2022.

But some groups, like the Child Poverty Action Group and the Church of Scotland, want to see more sooner - like a £5 a week top-up to child benefit payments.

Another policy Mackay could seek to end or mitigate would be the divisive two-child cap on tax credits.

Associated with that is the so-called "rape clause" - an exemption to the two-child cap which requires claimants to prove a child was conceived through rape or during an abusive relationship to qualify.

Nicola Sturgeon has called the policy "abhorrent" - but stopping it costs money.

Scottish Labour believes it would cost £69m for the finance secretary to effectively abolish both the two-child cap and the "rape clause".

What do the other parties want?

Richard Leonard: Wants freeze on ScotRail fares.
Richard Leonard: Wants freeze on ScotRail fares. PA

The Tories and the Lib Dems say they won't support the Budget unless the Scottish Government rules out a second independence referendum - and you can forget that.

Labour has a series of demands, including "proper funding for councils", a £5 per week increase to child benefit, an end to the two-child cap and "rape clause" and a freeze on ScotRail fares in the New Year.

That's not even all of them - and Mackay isn't likely to satisfy Richard Leonard's party on every one.

It seems likely the SNP will once more need to compromise with the Greens, which last year brought a boost to council funding and more public sector pay rises.

This year, Scottish Greens' co-convener Patrick Harvie says the Scottish Government must act on its long-standing pledge to reform local taxation.

He is demanding "substantial progress" on replacing council tax with something fairer - or Mackay could lose Green support.

Analysis by STV's Holyrood Editor Colin Mackay

Budget: The Greens are the SNP's most likely allies.
Budget: The Greens are the SNP's most likely allies. PA

Derek Mackay will present his third Budget to the Scottish Parliament today, but there is no vote until the New Year.

That is just as well because he hasn't got a Budget partner yet to get see the minority government through.

The Greens are his most likely allies - they've done the deal in the past securing extra funding for councils and income tax reform. This time they want more of the same and the promise of a review of local authority funding leading to council tax being replaced and they want council to get the powers to have a Tourist Tax.

The Conservatives say he has an extra £950m from the Chancellor's UK Budget and are urging the him to go blue instead of green and equalise income tax with the rest of the UK.

That is just not going to happen.

Last year Derek Mackay used the new devolved income tax powers to create a new starter rate of income tax below the UK basic rate. Scotland also has an intermediate rate for middle earners and higher earners do pay a bit more than down south.

I expect that to continue - Scotland will keep five tax bands instead of the rest of the UK's three. Workers in Scotland earning less than the average income of around £26,000 will continue to pay slightly less than in the rest of the UK, and those earning more will pay a little more, while those earning more than £50,000 will pay a bit more again.

That deal raises an extra £340m a year for public services and Derek Mackay will argue that people paying a bit more are getting a good deal from free university tuition, free prescriptions, care for the elderly and increasingly free child care.

There will be more cash for health, early years and investment in town centres and a lot of opposition focus on funding for councils, but most of us will also want to know what the Budget means for the tax we pay and the services we use.

We'll tell you tomorrow right here and on the STV News at Six.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.