Theresa May to face no confidence vote of Tory MPs

The vote is expected to take place in the Commons between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

May: Will face no confidence vote. PA

Theresa May is to face a vote of no confidence in her leadership.

The news was confirmed in a Conservative party statement on Wednesday morning.

The vote will take place on Wednesday evening between 6pm and 8pm, with the results expected soon after.

All 315 Conservative MPs will vote on whether they believe May, who has been prime minister since shortly after the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016, should continue as leader.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, released the statement saying the threshold of 48 signatures "has been exceeded".

If May wins the ballot, the party will be unable to challenge her premiership for another year, however, if she loses, there will be a leadership election and she will not be allowed to run.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted that he was backing Mrs May to stay in the job.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the contest was "the last thing our country needs right now" and that it would be seen as "self-indulgent and wrong".

Amber Rudd, who is widely tipped as a leadership contender if Theresa May is ousted from power, showed her support for the Prime Minister on Twitter.

She said: "The PM has my full support. At this critical time we need to support and work with the PM to deliver on leaving the EU, & our domestic agenda - ambitious for improvements to people's lives & to build on growth of wages & jobs."

