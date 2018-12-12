Scottish Budget: Income tax rates to stay the same

Derek Mackay announced thresholds for starter and basic rates would rise with inflation.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5978684659001-news-1212budget-16x9.jpg" />

Income tax rates in Scotland will not be changed in the coming financial year, the finance secretary has announced.

Derek Mackay said the tax thresholds for those on starter and basic rates would rise in line with inflation in 2019/20 "to protect our lowest and middle-earning taxpayers".

Revealing his draft Budget plans at Holyrood on Wednesday, Mackay said the higher rate threshold would be frozen at £43,430.

The finance secretary said the proposals mean "99% of taxpayers will see no increase in the tax they pay".

He added his Budget would ensure 55% of Scottish taxpayers pay less income tax than they would elsewhere in Britain, making Scotland "the lowest-taxed part of the UK".

But Mackay cautioned his tax and spending plans for 2019/20 were provisional, depending on the outcome of Brexit.

He also announced boosts in funding for health, education and policing, as well as an overall real-terms increase in the total local government settlement of more than £210m.

Public sector workers earning £36,500 or less will get a pay rise of 3%, capped at 2% for those earning between £36,500 and £80,000.

As the Scottish Government continues to adjust to new welfare responsibilities, the finance secretary revealed he had set aside £435m in total for social security provision - "over and above what the UK provides", he said.

Income Tax: What does it mean for you?

Last year, Derek Mackay introduced two new bands into the Scottish income tax system, bringing the total to five, diverging sharply from the UK's three-tier system.

He brought in a starter rate of 19% for the lowest-paid earners, kept the standard basic rate of 20% but also introduced a new intermediate band of 21% for those on £24,000 to £43,430.

While the intermediate rate looks on the face of it like a tax rise for everyone on a salary higher than £24,000, that 19% starter rate balanced it out to a certain degree.

In effect, it meant only those on £33,000 or higher were actually paying more income tax than before.

And those on the higher tax threshold, starting at £43,430, or the top threshold, starting at £50,000, were most certainly paying more, with the rates for each going up by 1% to 41% and 46% respectively.

This year, all that is going to stay broadly the same.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.