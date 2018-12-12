Prime Minister Theresa May survives Tory confidence vote

She received the backing of 200 out of 317 Conservative MPs in the ballot at Westminster.

Prime Minister: May arrives back at Downing Street on Wednesday evening. PA

Theresa May has survived a vote of confidence in her leadership of the Conservative party with 200 Tory MPs backing her.

The Prime Minister won the confidence ballot by 83 votes, with 117 MPs voting against her, after a tumultuous week at Westminster.

Following her decision on Monday to delay Parliament's meaningful vote on her Brexit deal, the confidence vote was triggered by at least 48 of her MPs and announced on Wednesday.

She addressed Tory MPs at the party's 1922 Committee before the ballot began at 6pm, telling them she would not lead the party into the next general election, currently planned for 2022.

Nicola Sturgeon described the vote as a "barely even a pyrrhic victory" for May, whose authority, she said, had been "fatally undermined".

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, declared the results at around 9pm, which amounted to a 63% vote of confidence in the Prime Minister - with more than a third (37%) expressing no confidence.

Responding to the declaration outside Downing Street, the Prime Minister said she was "pleased to receive the backing of my colleagues".

But she acknowledged a "significant number of colleagues did cast a vote against me" and said she had listened to them.

The Prime Minister added: "Following this ballot we now need to get on with the job of delivering Brexit for the British people and building a better future for this country.

"A Brexit that delivers on the votes that people gave, that brings back control of our money, our borders and our laws, that protects jobs, security and the union, that brings the country back together rather than entrenching division.

"That must start here in Westminster with politicians on all sides coming together and acting in the national interest.

"For my part I have heard what the House of Commons said about the Northern Ireland backstop and when I get to the European Council tomorrow I will be seeking legal and political assurances that will assuage the concerns that members of Parliament have on that issue."

She continued: "While delivering Brexit is important we also need to focus on the other issues that people feel are vital to them and matter to them today.

"The issues that we came into politics to deal with, building a stronger economy, delivering first-class public services, building the homes that families need.

"We owe it to the people who put us here to put their priorities first."

All 317 Conservative MPs voted in the secret ballot, which took place in a Commons committee room.

A majority of Tory MPs had publicly announced over the course of the day they would be backing May, including ten of Scotland's 13 Conservative parliamentarians.

Among them was the Scottish secretary David Mundell, who tweeted after the result that the Prime Minister had won "convincingly".

He added: "Time to move on and get on with delivering an orderly exit from the EU."

But the First Minister said May was a "lame duck Prime Minister saddled with a lame duck Brexit deal".

Sturgeon said: "This result is barely even a pyrrhic victory for the Prime Minister, who has now admitted her time in office is limited.

"She may have clung on to the Conservative leadership, but her remaining authority has been fatally undermined.

"Even after being forced into saying she would stand down soon, almost 40% of her parliamentary group have voted against her - meaning presumably a majority of her backbenchers did so.

"In any normal situation, the Prime Minister's position would be untenable. The crisis and chaos currently facing the UK is entirely a result of the vicious civil war that has engulfed the self-centred Conservative party.

"At a crucial time in the UK's history, it has a lame duck Prime Minister saddled with a lame duck Brexit deal.

"The cost to Scotland of being under Westminster control and at the mercy of a Tory civil war has never been clearer."

She added: "Parliament is simply not going to approve her deal - and is also likely to make clear that there is no majority for no-deal.

"Every day that she refuses to accept this is another day wasted."

The Prime Minister will travel to Brussels on Thursday as the final European Council summit gets under way.

She postponed the meaningful vote due to fears of a heavy defeat over the Irish backstop proposals in the Brexit deal.

She hopes to wring assurances from EU leaders that the backstop will be time-limited.

The Prime Minister will travel to Brussels on Thursday as the final European Council summit gets under way.

She postponed the meaningful vote due to fears of a heavy defeat over the Irish backstop proposals in the Brexit deal.

She hopes to wring assurances from EU leaders that the backstop will be time-limited.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.