Fishing leaders brand mackerel quotas an 'utter disgrace'

Faroese boats will be allowed to catch more than 24,000 tonnes of the fish around Shetland.

Mackerel: Deal branded an 'utter disgrace'. © STV

Scottish fishing leaders have described a deal between the EU and Faroe Islands over mackerel quotas for next year as an "utter disgrace".

Under the agreement brokered by the European Commission, Faroese boats will be allowed to catch more than 24,000 tonnes of the fish in the waters around Shetland.

The Shetland Fishermen's Association says that is far more than the eight pelagic boats based in Shetland will be allowed to catch.

Simon Collins, from the Fishermen's Association, said: "Mackerel is a key priority for the UK and Scotland, yet the EU has once again put the interests of a non-member fishing nation ahead of its own, underlining starkly why the sooner the UK is out of the Common Fisheries Policy the better."

According to the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen's Association the deal, which is the same as last year, will allow Faroese vessels to catch a third of their mackerel quotas in UK waters.

Chief executive Ian Gatt described the deal as an "utter disgrace", adding: "The Commission has gone back on its word to review this arrangement.

"It is imperative that this issue is raised by UK and Scottish ministers at the December Fisheries Council."

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said he was disappointed by the deal and had "major concerns" over the level of access by Faroese boats for "key pelagic stocks".

He added: "The decision to rollover current arrangements on mackerel, rather than bring that back to the negotiating table is particularly concerning, and goes against commitments previously made by the Commission."

The annual EU fishing talks will get under way on Monday in Brussels.

It could be the last time the UK will take part in the talks, with Brexit scheduled for March.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.