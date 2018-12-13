  • STV
  • MySTV

Fife Council to become first in Scotland to scrap P1 tests

STV

The local authority voted to end mandatory national testing from next year, by 41 votes to 26.

Scrapped: P1 testing.
Scrapped: P1 testing. PA

A Scottish council has voted to end controversial standardised testing for primary one pupils.

Fife Council became the first local authority to vote to end mandatory P1 national testing in the region from next year, by 41 votes to 26.

Disagreement between the SNP and Labour's power-sharing administration led Labour to vote alongside the Lib Dems on Thursday to call a halt to the testing.

Schools are expected to revert to the Performance Indicators in Primary Schools (PIPS) system previously used across the region.

The move has been welcomed by Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

He said: "Two months on from the Scottish Parliament's vote to end the SNP's national tests for P1s, and in the face of criticism from campaigners, teachers, parents and the EIS union, the Education Secretary continues to stubbornly plod on.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1432864-holyrood-inquiry-to-examine-national-testing-in-schools/ | default

"It is now up to councils to see sense. Fife Council have done the right thing today.

"Teachers say national testing of five-year-olds wastes valuable class time and doesn't tell them anything they do not already know.

"There is no logical, justifiable or democratic basis for it to continue."

He added: "There was a clear majority on Fife Council for ending these tests.

"The SNP/Labour administration now need to work out how they will implement this vote so that no more young children in Fife have to be put through this counterproductive battery of tests.

'I hope that the other councils which have also been exploring putting a stop to this doomed policy will take heart from this vote.'
Willie Rennie, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and North East Fife MSP

"I hope that the other councils which have also been exploring putting a stop to this doomed policy will take heart from this vote."

A statement from Fife Council read: "At a meeting of Fife Council earlier today, councillors agreed to withdraw from the P1 Scottish National Standardised Assessments scheme and replace it with PIPS assessments from the beginning of school session 2019-20.

"Scottish National Standardised Assessments will continue for P4, P7 and S3."

Education secretary John Swinney has faced calls to suspend the testing in Scotland's schools, with children currently assessed in P1 P4, P7 and S3.

Scottish National Standardised Assessments (SNSA) were introduced last year by the Scottish Government in an effort to close the attainment gap in schools.

Teachers have claimed some P1 youngsters have been left shaking, crying and distressed by "unnecessary and cruel" national testing.

Earlier this year, Holyrood voted in favour of halting the SNSA for four and five-year-olds, although the 63 to 61 vote was not binding on the Scottish Government.

Following the vote, Mr Swinney announced an independent review of national testing for P1 pupils that would be "led by the evidence" and would be able to conclude that the testing regime could be reformed or scrapped altogether.

In the meantime, he has urged schools to continue with the tests this year to avoid "uncertainty and confusion".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.