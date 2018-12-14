Benson photo features on First Minister's Christmas card

Nicola Sturgeon chooses image of the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow.

The image will be auctioned for charity. Scottish Government

A photograph by leading Scots photographer Harry Benson has been unveiled as the First Minister's 2018 Christmas card.

The image of the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow will be auctioned next year with the proceeds going to four charities.

Who Cares? Scotland, Maggie's Centres, The Salvation Army Scotland and The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice will all benefit.

Sturgeon said: "I'm delighted to have such a beautiful photograph from Harry Benson for my Christmas card this year.

"He is one of our most distinguished photojournalists with an incredible body of work.

Card: The Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow. Scottish Government

"The four charities that will benefit from the sale of the photograph do fantastic work in Scotland and I'm very pleased that the card can support such a wide range of good causes."

Harry Benson CBE said: "It is a tremendous honour and I am extremely proud to have my photograph of the Gallery of Modern Art, resplendent in the twinkling lights, chosen by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for her 2018 Christmas card.

"Glasgow is my hometown, a beautifully unique city.

"When coming home I look forward to walking the city streets to see if anything has changed or disappeared and am relieved to find Glasgow still the same extraordinary city that I love - a city that rivals all the great cities of the world in their splendour."

