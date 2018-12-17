  • STV
Corbyn tables no-confidence motion over May's Brexit

STV

Labour leader called the Prime Minister's efforts to secure a deal 'disastrous'.

Jeremy Corbyn: Move comes after vote delayed till January (file pic).
Jeremy Corbyn: Move comes after vote delayed till January (file pic). PA

Jeremy Corbyn has demanded a Commons vote on Theresa May's future after she confirmed a showdown on her Brexit plan would not take place before Christmas.

The Labour leader tabled a long-threatened motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister after she set out the timetable for MPs to pass judgment on her deal with Brussels.

The Prime Minister said the Commons would have the chance to debate her Withdrawal Agreement in the week MPs return to Westminster after Christmas on January 7.

The crucial vote - which was postponed earlier this month to avoid a heavy defeat - will take place the following week.

Mr Corbyn told Ms May: "A responsible prime minister would, for the good of this country, put this deal before the House this week so we could move on from this Government's disastrous negotiation."

He said it was "unacceptable" to delay the vote and confirmed he was tabling a motion "that this House has no confidence in the Prime Minister".

'Labour tabling a motion just in the PM rather than in the entire Government begs the question, which Tory do they want to see as PM?'
Nicola Sturgeon

The wording of the motion, targeted at Ms May rather than the Government as a whole, would not trigger the process set out under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act which could eventually lead to a general election.

But Labour said it was clearly a confidence motion and should be allocated time for debate by the Government.

A House of Commons spokesman said: "By established convention the Government always accedes to the demand from the Leader of the Opposition to allot a day for the discussion of a motion tabled by the official Opposition which, in the Government's view, would have the effect of testing the confidence of the House.

"It will be for the Government to determine whether to schedule time for debate on this."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Labour tabling a motion just in the PM rather than in the entire Government begs the question, which Tory do they want to see as PM?"

Meanwhile, MPs have approved an application to hold an emergency debate on the outcome of Ms May's meetings with EU leaders about making changes to her Brexit deal.

Commons Speaker John Bercow said the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford had the "requisite support" in the House to hold such a debate.

It is one of a number of emergency debates Mr Bercow has granted to opposition parties this year, using a previously little-used Parliamentary procedure under its Standing Order number 24.

Mr Blackford said in pulling last week's vote on the deal the Government has "failed to show any due respect to this place", adding that it has showed "utter contempt for Parliament".

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said: "The Prime Minister is running around like a headless chicken, going to Europe with the begging bowl, grasping at straws to find a way to appease the hard-right Brexiteers on her own benches."

He said Ms May needs to admit her "deal is dead" and that the "game is over", calling for a vote on the Withdrawal Agreement to be held before MPs head off for their Christmas break.

Mr Blackford asked Mr Bercow to grant the emergency debate, "in order for us to hold this shambolic and chaotic Government to account".

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.