SNP brands Jeremy Corbyn 'the midwife for Brexit'

Party's Westminster leader calls motion of no confidence in Theresa May 'an embarrassing stunt'.

Ian Blackford: Told to 'go back to Skye' by Tory MP.
Ian Blackford: Told to 'go back to Skye' by Tory MP. PA

The SNP has branded Jeremy Corbyn "the midwife for Brexit" after failing to call a no confidence vote in the UK Government.

Ian Blackford, the party's Westminster leader, said Labour ducked the issue with its "embarrassing stunt" calling for a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister, rather than the Government, during an emergency debate on the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Focusing on the Prime Minister rather than the Government means there is no statutory requirement for the issue to be debated and voted on.

Mr Blackford said: "The leader of the opposition has become the midwife for Brexit. The leader of the Opposition is letting the Government off the hook.

"He has it in his gift to bring a forward a no confidence motion that will test the will of the House and, crucially, will allow his party to move onto the issue of a People's Vote.

"Yesterday's stunt was an embarrassment - the SNP and others sought to amend his motion and I am asking him to do what he spectacularly failed to do yesterday and bring forward a motion of no confidence in the Government."

Mr Blackford added he was "pleading" with Labour to work cross-party with the SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Greens to bring forward the vote.

"On the basis of the risks we all face we have a responsibility to come together, we have to unite, because it's in the interests of all our nations to do that," he said.

As a member of the Privy Council, Mr Blackford said he had seen details of the impact of a no-deal Brexit but was sworn to secrecy and urged the Government to publish the "sobering" details.

He added: "We have to wake up to the impact of Brexit and the options that are in front of us."

Brexit secretary Steve Barclay later tried to defend the PM's Withdrawal Agreement, saying: "There is broad support across the House for much of the deal, it is a good deal, the only deal, and I believe it is the right deal in offering for the country."

The debate was marred in its early going when Tory Nicholas Soames heckled Mr Blackford as he began to speak, calling out "go back to Skye".

Mr Blackford said the comment showed the "ignorance and arrogance" shown to Scotland by "so-called honourable members" on the Conservative benches.

