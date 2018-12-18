  • STV
  • MySTV

Justice secretary apologises for review of mesh scandal

STV

Humza Yousaf said he was 'deeply, deeply sorry' for suffering caused by the botched review.

Humza Yousaf: Review was 'ill-conceived and poorly executed'.
Humza Yousaf: Review was 'ill-conceived and poorly executed'. PA

The justice secretary has apologised to the victims of the botched review into the transvaginal mesh scandal.

Mesh implant procedures were temporarily banned in Scotland after incidents where the net-like implant was found to erode and disintegrate, damaging organs, vaginal walls and, in some cases, have been linked to deaths.

A bungled investigation into the scandal lasting three years incensed many victims and was branded a "whitewash" by politicians, so a review into public inquiries was commissioned by the Scottish Government.

Professor Alison Britton, of Glasgow Caledonian University, found that the original mesh review was "ill-conceived, thoughtlessly structured and poorly executed".

Responding to the report in Holyrood, justice secretary Humza Yousaf said: "I am deeply, deeply sorry for the suffering of those women affected by the mesh has been compounded by what went wrong with the process of the review.

"I am determined that future inquiries and reviews learn the necessary lessons and ensure those who have suffered harm and the country at large are confident that a fearless, independent and robust investigation has taken place."

The report by Prof Britton cleared any individual of deliberate wrongdoing, saying: "We were satisfied that no one involved in the mesh review was acting in bad faith."

https://stv.tv/news/features/1388942-mesh-scandal-mother-s-plea-to-end-years-of-chronic-pain/ | default

In September, a pause on all trans-vaginal mesh procedures was announced, and Mr Yousaf promised: "The temporary halt will be lifted only once all the restricted-use protocol is developed and in place."

"It will be informed by new evidence-based guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and will ensure that in future trans-vaginal mesh will only be used in the most limited of circumstances, subject to rigorous process," he added.

Mr Yousaf also announced that the Scottish Government would use the report to create guidance to be issued in situations where a review or inquiry is being considered in Scotland.

However, Labour's Neil Findlay MSP - who has been an active campaigner on behalf of the women affected - said that the cabinet secretary's intentions did not go far enough.

He said: "I think today's statement is pretty pathetic. We don't want Government-written guidance, what we want is the full recommendations - all of them - of Professor Britton's report implemented."

Speaking after the statement on the conduct of reviews and inquiries, Mr Findlay added: "The mesh review was a complete whitewash.

"The Britton review was passed to the Government in the summer and still the Government could not say how many of the 46 recommendations it will accept.

"It is clear that Professor Britton's report has caused discomfort for ministers, but they should implement it in its entirety.

"Anything less is an insult to the mesh victims."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.