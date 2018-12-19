Sturgeon brands immigration proposals 'act of vandalism'

First Minister is calling for a specific visa for EU workers in Scotland.

Warning: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has spoke out against the proposals. PA

Nicola Sturgeon has branded the UK Government's immigration proposals "an act of vandalism" as she called for a visa allowing Europeans to work in Scotland even if they earn less than £30,000.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has announced that low-skilled workers and those earning under the £30,000 threshold will no longer have the automatic right to work in the UK after Brexit.

Mr Javid said the decision would bring immigration down to "sustainable levels", while Prime Minister Theresa May added that it is still the Government's target to reduce net migration to "tens of thousands".

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "The UK Government's immigration blueprint is an act of vandalism on Scotland's economy, communities, NHS and public services.

"Yet again, they are intent on imposing disastrous policies on Scotland with no consultation with the Scottish Government, despite our repeated attempts to engage.

"The UK Government's proposals take absolutely no account of Scotland's distinct needs.

"The White Paper itself suggests that it may result in a 85% reduction in the number of EEA workers to Scotland - this will be catastrophic for communities and businesses across the whole of Scotland, particularly for key sectors such as tourism, hospitality and the care sector.

"There is growing support from business and organisations across the country for a differentiated solution for Scotland.

"Our proposal is for a visa specific to Scotland, to allow people to come and work in Scotland, under the threshold of the £30,000 salary band.

"It is time for the UK Government to listen to the needs of Scotland and act accordingly."

Ms Sturgeon cited estimates that real GDP in Scotland will be approximately 6.2% lower by 2040 as a result of the Brexit-driven reduction in migration, equivalent to a fall of £2bn in Government revenue over the period.

"This is an unacceptable price for Scotland to pay," she added.

But Scottish secretary David Mundell defended the proposal, and said: "The Immigration White Paper provides a strong foundation for delivering what businesses and individuals in Scotland want - a UK-wide immigration system with the flexibility to meet the needs of all sectors of the economy in all parts of the country.

"Our 12-month engagement with business will allow us to develop a future immigration system which addresses the specific economic and demographic needs in Scotland.

"At the same time, the Scottish Government must do more to shoulder their share of the responsibility for making Scotland an attractive place for people to live, work and put down roots."

'These proposals will make it nigh impossible for the vast majority of Scottish firms to access any non-UK labour' Andrew McRae, FSB Scotland

Following publication of the immigration proposals, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Scotland called for "an urgent rethink", warning the plans will have a disproportionate impact on firms north of the border.

Andrew McRae, FSB's Scotland policy chair, said: "The UK Government's obstinate approach to immigration is a clear threat to many of Scotland's businesses and local communities.

"These proposals will make it nigh impossible for the vast majority of Scottish firms to access any non-UK labour and the skills they need to grow and sustain their operations."

