  • STV
  • MySTV

Paramedic overtime costs increase to five-year high

STV

The Scottish Ambulance Service spent more than £6.3m for staff to work extra shifts

Staffing: Over £6.3m was spent on overtime across 2017.
Staffing: Over £6.3m was spent on overtime across 2017. STV

The amount of money paid in overtime to paramedics has hit a five-year high, according to figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives.

The Scottish Ambulance Service spent more than £6.3m paying paramedics to work extra shifts in 2017, the numbers reveal.

The precise figure of £6,361,218 was up more than £670,000 in a year, and is the highest figure in the last five years.

The Tories highlighted that, overall in 2017 - including managers, support staff and technicians - the organisation spent almost £11.8m on overtime payments.

Ambulance chiefs pointed to increasing demand for the service, with a growing and ageing population, while ministers said funding for the organisation is at record levels.

The data was obtained by the Conservatives via Freedom of Information rules.

Scottish Conservative public health spokeswoman Annie Wells said: "Ambulance staff are under huge pressure, and that is increasing according to these figures.

"The fact more than £6m was spent on overtime just for paramedics last year goes to show just how short-staffed the organisation must be."

She added: "Many staff will be willing to do these additional shifts, but from a health and safety perspective, it's not ideal to be relying on this so heavily."

Ms Wells welcomed ongoing work to train a significant number of extra paramedics but added: "Clearly years of under-funding and shambolic workforce planning by the SNP government has contributed to this current unacceptable situation."

"Many staff will be willing to do these additional shifts, but from a health and safety perspective, it's not ideal to be relying on this so heavily."
Annie Wells, Scottish Conservatives

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "All of our staff do a fantastic job helping patients in communities right across Scotland.

"It is down to their hard work, commitment and professionalism that so many lives are being saved each and every day.

"With a growing and ageing population, demand is rising and our staffing numbers are obviously increasing as a result of this, with 1,000 additional paramedics being trained by 2021."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman responded to the figures by saying that record amounts are being spent on the ambulance service.

She said: "We value the tremendous job our ambulance service staff do in what can be exceptionally challenging circumstances.

"Our ambulance service continues to be one of the best performing services in the UK despite continuous increased demand and servicing some of the most remote parts of the country.

"Funding for the Scottish Ambulance Service has increased to a record high, with more than £235m being invested this year, which has allowed staffing in the ambulance service to increase by almost 25%.

"In the last two years the ambulance service has trained 690 new paramedics in line with our commitment to deliver an additional 1,000 paramedics by 2021."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.