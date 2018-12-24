  • STV
  • MySTV

Politicians' Christmas messages focus on those struggling

STV

The First Minister has urged those who feel unhappy at this time to be open about their feelings.

Sturgeon: Paid tribute to those working during the holiday period.
Sturgeon: Paid tribute to those working during the holiday period. APTN

Political leaders in Scotland have tried to raise awareness of those who suffer through the festive season in their Christmas messages.

The First Minister has urged those who feel unhappy at this time to be open about their feelings, while Labour's Richard Leonard highlighted the struggle of families who rely on foodbanks.

Nicola Sturgeon also paid tribute to those who work during the holiday period, including members of the armed forces, the emergency services and health workers. "I want to thank all of you for your hard work - it is highly valued at all times, but especially appreciated just now," she said.

"And of course for some people, Christmas can be a time of anxiety or unhappiness.

"Because of that, the Scottish Government is encouraging everyone to take care of each other this Christmas.

"Remember, first of all, to take care of yourself. If you're unhappy, be open about that. It is okay not to be okay at Christmas.

"Remember, first of all, to take care of yourself. If you're unhappy, be open about that. It is okay not to be okay at Christmas."
Nicola Sturgeon.

"Take care of your community. If you're able to, give a helping hand to people who need it, or join in a local activity.

"And finally, take care of the people you love. Look after them, and enjoy being able to spend some time with them."

Mr Leonard said: "For many people, Christmas is a time to get together with family and friends. But not everybody can.

"So it's also a time to remember that we need to do so much more as a society to help those in need.

"When one in four children in Scotland are living in poverty, when foodbanks are handing out more parcels than ever before, and when thousands of families are facing Christmas without a home to call their own, something needs to change."

He continued: "This Christmas, let us all commit to do more to bring about the better society we know that we can be."

"When one in four children in Scotland are living in poverty, when foodbanks are handing out more parcels than ever before, and when thousands of families are facing Christmas without a home to call their own, something needs to change."
Richard Leonard.

Scottish Conservative interim leader Jackson Carlaw also urged people to do what they can to help the vulnerable at this time.

"However we each keep Christmas this year, it is worth looking out for those who are on their own and to donate what we can to support those who will appreciate the difference it can make," he said.

He also paid "a special tribute" to the NHS staff who are working over Christmas.

The MSP said: "As a country, we may have felt divided for much of 2018 - it is the collective effort of our NHS staff, working together, who have shown us the country at its best."

Adding to messages of support for Scotland's public servants, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank those working in our public services - frontline doctors and nurses who staff hospitals with cheer on Christmas Day, the police and fire service workers who never take a day off, the posties who have put in lengthy December shifts to get cards and presents to the right homes, and to everyone else who is keeping Scottish society afloat this Christmas time."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.