‘Big thumbs’ blamed after Scottish MP likes risque tweet

The Secretary of State for Scotland accidentally liked a tweet of a sexual nature.

Oops: MP David Mundell blamed his "big thumbs". PA

MP David Mundell has said that "big thumbs" are to blame after he clicked like on a risque Christmas Day message posted to Twitter.

The Secretary of State for Scotland "liked" a tweet by American internet personality James Charles that said: "All I want for Christmas is a good d*** to s*** tbh".

Awkward: The MP liked the risque post. Twitter/PA

The Scottish Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale later removed the "like" after it had gathered attention on the social media platform.

He then tweeted: "Big thumbs always a twitter issue at any time of year," along with a Santa Claus emoji and a winking face.

Guardian columnist and Labour supporter Owen Jones replied: "Never thought I'd say it but Happy Christmas and I hope your wish comes true!"

