  • STV
  • MySTV

'Scandalous bullying in NHS is hitting patient care'

STV

BMA Scotland chairman Lewis Morrison said the problem is 'still widespread'.

Damaging: Doctors have reported bullying and harassment in the workplace.
Damaging: Doctors have reported bullying and harassment in the workplace. PA

Bullying in the NHS is a "scandal" which is hitting patient care, the head of a doctors' organisation has said.

BMA Scotland chairman Lewis Morrison said recent high-profile cases and the organisation's survey result that 38% of doctors find bullying and harassment an issue in their workplace indicates the problem is "still widespread".

An independent review is being held into one health board after senior clinicians raised concerns over a "long-standing bullying culture" they alleged is damaging patient care.

Four NHS Highland doctors went public with their fears in a letter to The Herald newspaper, accusing bosses of suppressing criticism and creating a "culture of fear and intimidation" lasting more than a decade, claims the board's medical director Dr Rod Harvey said he did "not recognise".

'Ultimately, the level of bullying and harassment we currently see in Scotland's NHS can only have serious negative repercussions for the care it provides'
BMA Scotland chairman Lewis Morrison

In his Christmas and New Year message for doctors, Dr Morrison said: "Doctors have told us that bullying and harassment is still widespread and recent high-profile cases only serve to underline those concerns.

"Every single case will have a serious impact on the doctor concerned. It threatens to undermine them and prevent them from focusing on patients.

"In any workplace, these levels of bullying would be extremely worrying.

"In the health service, where what we do can make the difference between life and death, it is nothing less than a scandal.

"Ultimately, the level of bullying and harassment we currently see in Scotland's NHS can only have serious negative repercussions for the care it provides."

He added: "There should never be any excuse made for bullying and harassment, it is always totally unacceptable.

"It is also worth reflecting on the view of many doctors that the high-pressure environment, focused on targets that are often simply unattainable within current resources, is having a negative impact on workplace cultures - at every level."

He said greater efforts to ensure doctors can speak about bullying without fearing for their careers were needed.

He added: "Transforming this working environment and building a more positive and supportive culture across our NHS must be a priority for all those involved in running our health service in 2019."

Dr Morrison said BMA Scotland will carry out work in 2019 to understand doctors' experience of bullying and harassment, examine causes and put forward solutions.

A summit of key stakeholders will take place in early summer on making Scotland's NHS a more positive place to work.

Dr Morrison added: "We will be hoping for a similar commitment, both from the government and across NHS management - and welcome the positive indications they have already made on this agenda."

'The welfare of staff in our NHS is paramount and everything possible must be done to eradicate bullying in the workplace'
Scottish Government spokesman

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "The welfare of staff in our NHS is paramount and everything possible must be done to eradicate bullying in the workplace.

"This type of behaviour is unacceptable regardless of the circumstances and we expect health boards to ensure all reported incidences are fully investigated.

"As the health secretary has made very clear, if there is anyone in our health service who is feeling bullied or harassed we take that very seriously, and we want those staff to come forward, safe in the knowledge they will be heard."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.