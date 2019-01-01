Scottish health boards spend £4m on private security

The annual figure has risen from £2.8m spent in 2013/14.

Security: NHS Lothian spent the most (file pic). PA

Scotland's health boards spent almost £4m on private security last year, according to figures obtained by the Conservatives.

The sum has risen each year from the £2.8m spent in 2013/14, with the cost totalling £16.5m over the past five years.

The figure varies between health boards, with NHS Grampian using no private security, and NHS Lothian spending almost £7m over the period.

The Scottish Conservatives say the spending comes despite "repeated rhetoric" from the Scottish Government that it does not want private contracts within the health service.

The party, which released the figures following a Freedom of Information request, said some boards were being forced to protect disused sites, while others were spending millions "due to being locked into crippling PFI contracts".

Chief whip Maurice Golden said: "The SNP never stops talking about how it despises the use of private companies when it comes to our NHS.

"Yet here we see, under its watch, spiralling costs when it comes to private security firms.

"Of course, these firms provide a valuable service to health boards and keep patients, staff and taxpayer-owned property safe.

"But it's clear from this research that some major health boards don't need to use private firms, which shows this is a choice rather than a necessity."

A Scottish Government spokesman responded: "Any violence or aggression against NHS Scotland staff is unacceptable and we have policies in place to provide and continuously improve a safe working environment.

"We encourage all health boards to commit to supporting appropriate action against anyone who assaults a staff member, including criminal proceedings where appropriate.

"The majority of NHS services are provided by permanent NHS staff working on NHS contracts at NHS rates of pay."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.