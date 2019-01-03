Mental health problems on the rise among school staff

Teachers and support staff have taken 395,330 sick days related to mental health since 2015-16.

Stress: Lib Dems said teachers are under too much pressure (file pic).

Mental health problems accounted for school staff missing almost 400,000 working days over the past three years, figures have shown.

Scottish teachers and support staff took 395,330 sick days related to mental health since 2015-16, according to research using a freedom of information request by the Scottish Lib Dems.

The findings reveal teaching absences have risen from 75,281 to 87,066 days in the three-year period.

Support staff sickness due to issues such as stress, depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder increased from 43,307 days to 58,300 by the last academic year.

Glasgow had the largest number of staff days lost in 2017-18 at 16,127, followed by Fife with 12,127 days, and the Highlands with 11,781.

The Lib Dems said 29 out of Scotland's 32 local authorities responded to the request, with Angus, Falkirk and Moray councils not providing the information.

Blaming increased pressure on teachers, the party's education spokesman Tavish Scott said: "These figures show that since 2015/16, almost 400,000 staff days have been lost for mental health reasons. Year after year the number lost has risen.

"The pressure on classroom teachers is obvious. Teaching unions are worried by falling teacher morale, the top-down approach to education by central government, and the impact of testing regimes on classrooms.

"This pressure has to be a factor in the growing number of absences caused by mental ill health.

"In 2019, the Scottish Government must turn over a new leaf and work to reduce the pressure on Scotland's overworked school staff."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "It is important that all public sector workers providing frontline services are in the strongest position to deliver those services.

"Although it is for local authorities to ensure all of their staff, including teachers, have access to the necessary mental health and wellbeing support, our ten year Mental Health Strategy outlines a range of actions aimed at ensuring everyone in Scotland can get the right support when they need it most.

"We have also taken decisive action to reduce teacher workload and recruit additional teachers to avoid any additional burden on existing staff."