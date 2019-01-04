  • STV
  • MySTV

Hundreds of patients wait more than year for treatment

STV

Data from the Lib Dems also showed a patient in NHS Tayside has been waiting 849 days for treatment.

Delays: More than 12,000 Scots were forced to wait more than six months for treatment.
Delays: More than 12,000 Scots were forced to wait more than six months for treatment. PA

Hundreds of patients across Scotland have been waiting more than a year for treatment, it has emerged.

A total of 12,275 patients have had to wait more than six months for treatment since 2016-17.

Under Treatment Time Guarantee legislation - introduced when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was health secretary - patients requiring either inpatient or day treatment in hospital should receive it within 12 weeks.

The statistics, obtained by the Scottish Lib Dems under Freedom of Information, also shows that there are 434 people currently needing treatment who have been on the waiting list for more than a year.

The figures also show that a patient in the NHS Tayside area has been waiting 849 days for hospital treatment despite the legislation setting out a maximum waiting time of 84 days.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said a patient being forced to wait almost two-and-a-half years for treatment was "rare."

She said: "Such long waits are rare and can relate to many factors. These include elective treatment being postponed due to a high demand for emergency procedures; medical staff assessing individual patients as being clinically unfit for surgery; and patients advising us that they are unavailable for surgery due to personal reasons.

"In the cases where patients are deemed unfit, it may be that further clinical investigations need to be completed before the patient can have their surgery and, even during this time when patients are unavailable, they are still counted in our waiting times figures."

'This is disrupting people's lives and work, leaving them in discomfort and pain.'
Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrats

She added: "Our clinicians work really hard to make sure people have their planned surgery as quickly as it can be arranged as they know that any delay can be an anxious time for patients and their families."

But Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton, whose party uncovered the figures, said they revealed "shocking" breaches of the Treatment Time Guarantee.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: "We knew the First Minister's 84-day Treatment Time Guarantee was being routinely breached. It is shocking to now uncover the sheer scale of these breaches.

"The number of people waiting over a year for procedures, when the law says it should take no longer than 12 weeks, is going up and up.

"This is disrupting people's lives and work, leaving them in discomfort and pain."

He continued: "Patients are still sent letters telling them of their rights under the law Nicola Sturgeon put pen to paper on. But these letters, like the law itself, are not worth a jot."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1433255-troubled-nhs-board-set-to-welcome-new-chief-executive/ | default

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has put forward a plan for Scotland's NHS to meet waiting times targets by 2021 - but the Liberal Democrats said this would be a full decade after the Patient Rights (Scotland) Act, which established the 12-week guarantee, was passed.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "The Health Secretary has been clear that we want to stop anyone from waiting too long for treatment, and that it is not acceptable for this to happen.

"That is why the Scottish Government recently launched its new £850 million waiting times improvement plan.

"The plan sets out action to increase capacity, increase clinical effectiveness and efficiency and design and implement new models of care.

She added: We will continue to work with boards to ensure this additional funding delivers the substantial and sustainable improvements needed."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.