  • STV
  • MySTV

Figures show teaching posts advertised up to 14 times

STV

The Liberal Democrats said it was 'extremely troubling' to see schools repeatedly advertising.

Teachers: Schools repeatedly advertising for roles.
Teachers: Schools repeatedly advertising for roles.

Figures showing teaching posts have been advertised up to 14 times should be a "wake-up call" for Scottish ministers, according to the Liberal Democrats.

The party said it was "extremely troubling" to see some schools having to advertise jobs over and over again.

The figures were uncovered by the Scottish Lib Dems after freedom of information requests were submitted to all of Scotland's 32 local authorities.

The 26 responses show one secondary post, for a technical education teacher in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, has been advertised 14 times - with four applications received throughout the process.

In the same local authority area, primary teacher vacancies in Banff have been advertised seven and nine times, while an Aboyne chemistry teacher post was advertised six times.

On the other side of the country, a vacant primary school teaching post in East Ayrshire was advertised nine times.

Meanwhile, the figures show a teaching post in Dundee has been vacant since June 2017, and a post to teach Gaelic in Aberdeen has been advertised seven times with one application received.

The responses reveal some advertised posts have drawn no applications.

The latest data comes weeks after it emerged nearly 3000 teaching vacancies have been re-advertised in the last three years.

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Tavish Scott said: "These new figures demonstrate the pressure in schools for teachers across all subjects.

"Head teachers are simply unable to find the staff that they need.

"It is extremely troubling that teaching posts are being advertised over and over again.

"The data published by Liberal Democrats today reveal that it is now all too common for councils to advertise jobs and not receive a single reply.

"This applies to core subjects such as Maths and English. This will have a huge impact on Scottish school pupils' learning.

"One post has been advertised 14 times. If that is not a wake-up call for Scottish Ministers I do not know what would be. The SNP Government must face up to this crisis that is a reality across Scotland."

'It is extremely troubling that teaching posts are being advertised over and over again.'
Tavish Scott

The EIS union is campaigning for a 10% pay rise, and there have been warnings over the possibility of strike action if an "acceptable" pay offer is not put forward.

Mr Scott continued: "The teaching profession must believe that it is valued by government. That starts with giving teachers a fair pay deal backed by McCrone 2 - an independent root and branch review of teachers' terms and conditions and the demands placed upon them."

The Scottish Government said teacher numbers were currently the highest since 2010, with primary teachers at the highest level since 1980.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "We want to keep people in the profession and to attract new entrants into teaching.

"That's why we have increased targets for recruitment into initial teacher education, created new routes to make it more practical and flexible for people to access courses and run a teacher recruitment marketing campaign.

"There are also fewer teaching vacancies across the country, including significant reductions in jobs advertised for more than three months, demonstrating the impact of our investment in attracting new talent to the profession."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.