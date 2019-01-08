Scottish Government admits Salmond complaints failure 

Alex Salmond took the government to court over the handling of sexual harassment claims.

Salmond: Arriving at court. STV

The Scottish Government has admitted it mishandled complaints in relation to sexual harassment allegations made against Alex Salmond.

The former first minister had taken legal action to contest the complaints process activated against him in relation to harassment claims during a hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday morning.

Two allegations, which he strongly denies, were made in January 2018 according to the Scottish Government.

Ronnie Clancy QC, speaking for Salmond, said the formal complaints against him were unlawful and unfair "tainted by bias".

He added the government investigating officer's notes include evidence of them "assisting the complainers" and strays into realm of "giving them encouragement".

Mr Clancy said the government had "conceded the illegality" of their investigating officer's previous involvement in the Salmond case and said this made whole process "unfair".

The government's lawyer admitted it had made a critical mistake in its investigation and breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had "prior involvement" in the case.

Lord Pentland ruled the investigation to be "unlawful".

Salmond was also awarded all expenses.

A separate police investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

