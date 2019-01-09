  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon quizzed over Salmond meetings during investigation

STV

First Minister met Salmond three times and spoke to him on the phone during government probe.

Probe: Sturgeon met Salmond during investigation.
Probe: Sturgeon met Salmond during investigation.

Nicola Sturgeon faces a series of questions over her meetings with Alex Salmond during a Scottish Government probe into sexual misconduct claims against him.

Labour has written to the First Minister demanding answers after she told MSPs she met Salmond three times and spoke to him on the phone twice during the investigation.

Two women lodged formal complaints with the Scottish Government against the former first minister in January 2018.

Salmond denies the allegations, and on Tuesday won his legal case contesting the way in which the complaints against him were handled, with a court ruling the government had acted unlawfully.

In a statement to MSPs the same day, Sturgeon said she met him twice at home, as well as once in Aberdeen before an SNP conference, and also spoke to him twice on the phone while investigations were ongoing.

She said Salmond told her about the complaints and his concerns about the process.

Labour has now claimed the meetings "could have compromised the investigation".

In the letter to Ms Sturgeon, the party's equalities spokeswoman Pauline McNeill said: "These women, and the public, will have expected at the very least a competent investigation into these most serious of matters.

'According to your statement, Mr Salmond used these private contacts with yourself to 'set out his various concerns about the process' and tell you 'about proposals that he was making to the Scottish Government for mediation and arbitration' regarding the investigation.'
Pauline McNeill, equalities spokeswoman for Scottish Labour

"They have been badly let down by your administration.

"In your statement to Parliament on Tuesday, you admitted to having spoken to Mr Salmond about the investigation your Government was conducting into him on five separate occasions last year.

"According to your statement, Mr Salmond used these private contacts with yourself to 'set out his various concerns about the process' and tell you 'about proposals that he was making to the Scottish Government for mediation and arbitration' regarding the investigation."

Ms McNeill questions why the meetings were not listed in ministerial diaries, and Ms Sturgeon's assertion they were "not government meetings".

The Labour MSP continues: "That is not credible. These were discussions between the current First Minister speaking with a former first minister about a Scottish Government investigation into alleged misconduct in office.

"Your decision to meet and hold phone calls with Mr Salmond on multiple occasions about the investigation could have compromised the investigation."

She ends with a string of questions, including why Sturgeon continued to meet with her predecessor after being made aware of the investigation, if any records were created, and if the full contents of the discussions will be released.

The SNP leader is also asked if she informed permanent secretary Leslie Evans post-discussion and if the senior civil servant offered any advice.

Further, Sturgeon is questioned whether she sought advice on the potential of her contact with Salmond to prejudice the investigation and if any members of her office or special advisers also contacted him during this period.

In her parliamentary statement, Sturgeon said: "I was always clear that I had no role in the process and I did not seek to intervene in it at any stage - nor indeed did I feel under pressure to do so."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.