Information watchdog to be questioned at Holyrood

Daren Fitzhenry is to give evidence to Holyrood's Public Audit Committee.

Holyrood: Information commissioner to be questioned.

Scotland's information watchdog will be questioned by MSPs after he accused the Scottish Government of adopting an "inconsistent" approach to Freedom of Information (FoI) laws.



Daren Fitzhenry, the Scottish Information Commissioner, will give evidence to Holyrood's Public Audit Committee as part of its scrutiny of legislation introduced in 2002.

Fitzhenry mounted an investigation into the government's record and the involvement of special advisers in the process following complaints from journalists that they were receiving different treatment than others when submitting requests.

His report, published in June 2018, confirmed their suspicions. He said requests from journalists, MSPs and political researchers were "expressly made subject to a different process for clearance" than those made by others.

The report added this practice was "inconsistent with the applicant-blind principle of FoI legislation," and was likely to cause delays in the consideration of requests.

The government said at the time it accepted in full the watchdog's seven recommendations, and said it would end its practice of treating requests differently "solely because of who or what they are."

