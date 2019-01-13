  • STV
Scottish Government urges MPs to reject May's Brexit deal

Constitutional relations secretary Mike Russell has written to all MPs about the vote.

The Scottish Government has written to all MPs in Westminster, urging them to reject Theresa May's Brexit deal when it is put to a vote on Tuesday.

In the letter, Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell described the coming week as "crucial" for the future of Scotland and outlined what steps the Scottish Government believe should be taken.

In addition to recommending that MPs reject both a no-deal Brexit and the Prime Minister's deal, the letter states that the EU should be asked to extend Article 50 beyond the current March 29 deadline, with a view to then supporting a new referendum on EU membership.

Mr Russell said: "This will be a crucial week for the future of Scotland, but I urge MPs not to think just of the days to come but of the generations to come.

"The UK Government's Brexit deal will take Scotland out of the EU against our will. It will make us poorer, diminish our rights and damage opportunities for future generations.

'The UK Government's Brexit deal will take Scotland out of the EU against our will. It will make us poorer, diminish our rights and damage opportunities for future generations.'
Michael Russell , Constitutional Relations Secretary

"The Scottish Government is today setting out our view of the steps that have to be taken this week, to protect Scotland and the UK from the disaster of both the UK Government's bad Brexit deal and a no deal outcome."

Mr Russell also said that the views of the people of Scotland, the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Government should not be ignored.

He said: "Four decisions need to be made: MPs should vote against no deal; they should vote against the Prime Minister's deal; the EU should be asked to extend Article 50 deadline to stop the UK crashing out in March; and MPs should come together to support a new referendum on EU membership.

"Throughout this process, the Scottish Government has offered to work with others to soften the blow of Brexit, but our offers of compromise have been dismissed by the UK Government.

"I am now writing to all members of the House of Commons setting out the Scottish Government's view of the way forward and our analysis of the damage the UK Government's deal will do to Scotland.

"If the UK is a genuine partnership of nations it is essential that the views of the people of Scotland, the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Government are taken seriously, and not ignored, when the vote on the UK Government's deal takes place on Tuesday."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.