  • STV
  • MySTV

Teachers cite assaults and workload in letters to Sturgeon

STV

Many have described physical and verbal attacks, heavy workloads and a lack of staff in schools.

Letters: Teachers have written to the Scottish Government.
Letters: Teachers have written to the Scottish Government.

Teachers have described physical and verbal assaults, overwhelming workloads and a lack of staff in schools in letters sent to the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in October asked teachers in Scotland to write to her to tell her about their experiences of working in the profession.

A freedom of information request by the Scottish Conservatives has released 60 out of 120 letters which were sent during that time.

Amongst the letters, concerns over assaults, as well as difficulty in managing the level of work required, were raised.

In one letter, a teacher writes: "The class teacher was hit, I was kicked and punched.

'My amazing support staff were subject to repeated kicks to the stomach and were bitten.'
Anonymous teacher

"My amazing support staff were subject to repeated kicks to the stomach and were bitten."

Another teacher wrote: "The best teacher I have ever seen left last year due to paperwork and sheer unmanageable workload... something must be done before there are no teachers left."

The lack of teaching staff was also cited as a significant issue. One letter stated: "We share a headteacher but she is available less and less to manage our school as the workload at our cluster school is ever increasing due to cuts in support staff, social services, primary mental health services, speech and language - the list goes on."

The Scottish Conservatives have said that the letters highlight the pressure teachers are under in schools, including increased levels of violence in the classroom.

Liz Smith MSP, Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary, said: "These letters speak for themselves. As well as all the other pressures currently being cited by teachers, the growing level of violence in our classrooms is a major worry.

"It is a completely unacceptable state of affairs that many teachers are forced to operate in this kind of environment.

"It is also interesting to note from the letters that teachers believe some of the problem is created by the well-intentioned, but nonetheless increasingly problematic policy which encourages local authorities to mainstream all pupils wherever possible.

'It is a completely unacceptable state of affairs that many teachers are forced to operate in this kind of environment.'
Liz Smith MSP

"In far too many cases, pupils with particular support needs are in classes which cannot possibly provide them with the support they need.

"Likewise, there are growing worries that the education of other pupils in these classes is being affected and putting unfair, additional pressures on teachers.

"John Swinney has acknowledged in Parliament that the mainstreaming policy should be reviewed. He has to do so urgently for exactly the reasons spelt out in these letters."

Education secretary John Swinney said that the Scottish Government is working towards improving conditions for teachers.

"No teacher should have to suffer abuse in the workplace, and we want all pupils to behave in a respectful manner towards their peers and staff," said Mr Swinney.

"Our refreshed guidance on preventing and managing schools exclusions, published in June 2017, includes guidance on managing challenging behaviour.

"The number of teachers is the highest since 2010 and we have committed to creating new opportunities for teachers to develop their careers.

"We have also undertaken a range of actions to reduce teacher workload, acting to clarify and simplify the curriculum framework and to remove unnecessary bureaucracy."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.