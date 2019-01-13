  • STV
Nicola Sturgeon refers herself to ministerial watchdog

Rachel Guy

The First Minister will make a referral over her meetings with Alex Salmond.

Salmond row: Sturgeon will make a referral to the panel of independent advisers on the Ministerial Code.
Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that she will refer herself to the panel of independent advisers on the Ministerial Code over her meetings with Alex Salmond.

The First Minister said that she met Salmond on three occasions and had spoken to him on the phone twice after sexual harassment allegations had been made by two women against him to the Scottish Government in January 2018.

On Tuesday, the Scottish Government's handling of the allegations against former first minister Salmond was ruled unlawful by Scotland's highest civil court.

Sturgeon said: "It is in the interests of the women who have complained that the ongoing police investigations are allowed to continue without any risk of prejudice. That must be the priority for everyone.

'I have acted appropriately and in good faith throughout, and in compliance with the Ministerial Code at all times. However, I have reflected carefully and understand that it is also important for Parliament and the wider public to be assured of that.'
Nicola Sturgeon

"Questions have been raised about my meetings and telephone calls with Alex Salmond during the Government's investigation into the complaints which were made.

"I have acted appropriately and in good faith throughout, and in compliance with the Ministerial Code at all times. However, I have reflected carefully and understand that it is also important for Parliament and the wider public to be assured of that.

"I have therefore decided to refer the matter for consideration by one or both of the Independent Advisers on the Ministerial Code."

Opposition parties had been calling for Ms Sturgeon to make the referral to the watchdog, with Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw describing the situation as "a shambles" during First Minister's Questions on Tuesday.

Sturgeon stated that the complaints made against Salmond cannot be ignored.

The First Minister said: "The Independent Advisers will now be consulted on their precise remit, and advice will also be sought on how to ensure that there is no risk of prejudice to the ongoing police investigation. The remit will be published in due course.

"The fact remains that at the centre of this issue are two women whose complaints could not be swept under the carpet.

"Any continuing commentary about these issues at this stage - whether from myself, the Government or Mr Salmond and his representatives - would only serve to distract from, and potentially compromise, the proper consideration by the police of the subject matter of their investigations. That is something we will not do."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.