  • STV
  • MySTV

Parliamentary inquiry into Salmond harassment cases agreed

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

A special committee is likely to look at meetings between Nicola Sturgeon and her predecessor.

Salmond: Then-first minister pictured with his future successor in 2014.
Salmond: Then-first minister pictured with his future successor in 2014. SWNS

All parties at Holyrood have agreed to set up a parliamentary inquiry into the Scottish Government's handling of two sexual harassment complaints against Alex Salmond.

MSPs on the Holyrood bureau gave the probe the go-ahead on Tuesday following calls for an investigation by opposition party leaders.

It is understood a special committee will examine meetings last year between Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond and the process used by the civil service in handling the complaints.

The parliamentary bureau will meet in coming weeks to discuss membership of the committee and its specific remit.

Last Tuesday, the Scottish Government's handling of the claims against the former first minister was ruled unlawful by Scotland's highest civil court.

The allegations were previously referred to Police Scotland last year and a police investigation remains ongoing.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434392-scottish-government-admits-mishandling-salmond-complaints/ | default

Sturgeon revealed she had three meetings and two phone calls with her predecessor about the government investigation into his conduct.

The First Minister referred herself at the weekend to the panel of independent advisers on the ministerial code over the conversations.

A spokesman for Sturgeon also claimed on Monday that allies of Salmond had been conducting a "smear campaign" in the press against her.

This came after reports in The Scottish Sun that the First Minister had known prior to her initial meeting with Salmond last April that she had known of the probe into his conduct.

Sturgeon strongly denies this and says she only became aware of the investigation when Salmond told her at that meeting in her Glasgow home on April 2 last year.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434478-sturgeon-s-chief-of-staff-present-at-first-salmond-meeting/ | default

A Scottish Parliament spokeswoman said: "Bureau members unanimously agreed to create a new committee of inquiry.

"Officials have been asked to prepare options on its remit and membership and these will be discussed at a future meeting of the bureau."

The special committee will be set up for the inquiry but it is unlikely to get fully under way until Police Scotland's investigation is complete.

'An investigation has been botched, two complainants have been let down, and hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayers' money has been wasted.'
Scottish Conservative interim leader Jackson Carlaw

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "This is the right decision and a positive step forward.

"Full transparency in this matter is essential in order for the public to have confidence in the First Minister and the Scottish government. That means full public and parliamentary scrutiny.

"At all times it is essential to remember that at the centre of all of this are two courageous women who put their faith in a system that has badly let them down, and we must never lose sight of that, by safeguarding the duty of care to them and their access to justice.

"We must restore trust and confidence in the system, this committee will be an important step towards that."

Interim Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said: "I'm pleased that the parliamentary bureau has decided today to back the Scottish Conservative proposal for a Holyrood inquiry into this affair.

"An investigation has been botched, two complainants have been let down, and hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayers' money has been wasted.

"These are clearly matters for the Scottish Parliament to investigate, and the inquiry must be able to examine what went wrong and why this was allowed to happen."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434551-sturgeon-refers-herself-to-panel-on-ministerial-code/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.