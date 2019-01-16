  • STV
Sturgeon to visit Westminster after Brexit deal defeated

The Prime Minister's Brexit agreement was dealt a crushing defeat by MPs on Tuesday night.

Nicola Sturgeon: Theresa May's defeat is of 'literally historic proportions'.
Nicola Sturgeon will travel to Westminster on Wednesday to meet MPs following their overwhelming rejection of Theresa May's Brexit deal in dramatic Commons scenes on Tuesday night.

The withdrawal agreement the Prime Minister struck with the EU was voted down in Parliament by 432 to 202 - a majority of 230, the largest government defeat in UK parliamentary history.

The First Minister had urged MPs to slap down May's Brexit deal, and will meet with her own parliamentarians to discuss the way forward.

She told STV News she was happy to meet with any opposition MPs who wished to talk about building a "consensus" on the next steps.

Tuesday's defeat for Theresa May's deal was the largest defeat of a UK Government in the House of Commons since the 1920s.

The Prime Minister now has three sitting days before she has to return to Parliament to lay out her intentions, giving her a deadline of next Monday.

But first, she will have to fend off a vote of no confidence in her government tabled by Jeremy Corbyn, which will be held on Wednesday evening.

The First Minister said the SNP supports the Labour leader in seeking to topple the Conservative government, but added that if that failed she wanted a second Brexit referendum.

Sturgeon told STV: "This is a defeat for the Prime Minister of literally historic proportions, and it's not a surprise.

"It's been clear for months now that her approach was heading for a crushing defeat and instead of facing up to that fact she seems to have been determined to determined simply to waste time and run down the clock.

"That can't be allowed to happen anymore. There is no more time to waste.

"I think Article 50 must be extended, that clock must be stopped now, to take away any risk of the UK crashing out without a deal on March 29.

"Then I think it's time to bring forward legislation to put this issue back to the people in another referendum."

The First Minister confirmed she would visit London on Wednesday, where she would "first and foremost meet with my own group to look at the options".

SNP MPs will discuss "how we can best use our position in the House of Commons to move things in the right direction", Sturgeon said.

The SNP leader continued: "While I'm there, I'm happy to speak to anybody in the opposition to try to bring together a consensus about the way forward."

She leader added: "I really do hope that the House of Commons decides to kick this government out, and the SNP will be part of that.

"But if it doesn't, I think the pressure then is on Jeremy Corbyn and Labour to make its position on a second referendum clear."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.