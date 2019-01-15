Mundell: If MPs back second EU referendum, it will happen

The Scottish Secretary's admission comes as Theresa May's Brexit deal is emphatically rejected.

David Mundell: We live in a parliamentary democracy. PA

If the House of Commons votes for a second EU referendum, there will be one, the Scottish Secretary has told STV News.

David Mundell's concession comes after Theresa May's Brexit deal was routed by MPs in Tuesday's meaningful vote by a majority of 230.

The defeat, by 432 to 202, was the biggest parliamentary loss for any UK Government since the 1920s.

Some opposition parties such as the SNP and the Liberal Democrats are calling for a fresh Brexit referendum, or so-called People's Vote, to allow people the chance to change their mind on leaving the EU.

Labour has not yet thrown its weight beyond the proposition, with Jeremy Corbyn's party tabling a no confidence vote in May's government which will be held on Wednesday.

The Labour leader wishes to precipitate a general election and has proposed re-entering into talks on a Brexit deal with the EU if he should become Prime Minister.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5989772410001-brexit-what-now.jpg" />

Mundell told STV: "We live in a parliamentary democracy, this government doesn't have a majority, it's always - in relation to any policies we pursue - the majority will of the House of Commons that determines what will happen.

"This is no different."

Pressed by STV's political editor Bernard Ponsonby if that meant if MPs wanted a People's Vote, they would get it, he suggested they would.

"If Parliament voted for a second referendum, that would happen," the Scottish Secretary said.

"I strongly oppose that and I cannot envisage circumstances in which the government would take forward proposals for a second EU referendum.

"But Parliament will determine ultimately these questions."

