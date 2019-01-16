  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon to lay out indyref2 plans in 'matter of weeks'

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The First Minister has been meeting MPs during a visit to Westminster amid Brexit turmoil.

The First Minister has said she will give her thoughts on the timing of a potential second independence referendum in a "matter of weeks".

On a visit to Westminster, Nicola Sturgeon said she believed it was best for the whole UK to stay in the EU and reiterated her party's support for a second Brexit referendum.

But she added that the "fiasco" of Brexit since the first EU referendum in June 2016 showed Scots needed to be "in charge of our own destiny".

Sturgeon was speaking outside Parliament alongside the SNP's group of MPs on the day after Theresa May's Brexit deal suffered a massive Commons defeat.

MPs rejected it by 432 votes to 202 - the majority against of 230 the biggest parliamentary defeat ever inflicted on a sitting UK Government.

The Prime Minister has said she will reach out to politicians in a bid to find a way forward, with Britain set in law to leave the EU on March 29 this year.

Later on Wednesday, May's government will face a vote of no confidence brought by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, which she is expected to win.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434629-sturgeon-to-visit-westminster-after-may-s-deal-defeated/ | default

Sturgeon said May called her for talks following Tuesday night's defeat for her deal, but the First Minister added she does not think the Prime Minister knows what to do next.

Pressed by reporters on the issue of a fresh independence push, she said: "I'll say more about the timing of a referendum in the next matter of weeks.

"I want to see the UK stay in the EU - I think it would be best for the whole UK but... even when Scotland is independent, that serves our interests best as well.

"That's why we're backing the People's Vote, a second EU referendum.

"But if that's not possible, and even in terms of our wider interests, the chaos and the fiasco of the last couple of years have shown that the worst thing for Scotland is to be thirled to Westminster when it's making such a mess of things.

"We would be far better off in charge of our own destiny."

'Nicola Sturgeon needs to explain exactly why she needed to be in London today. Was she there as First Minister? If so, why should the taxpayer stump up for a SNP media stunt?'
Scottish Conservative chief whip Maurice Golden

The Conservatives accused the First Minister of "grandstanding" in London to "distract people from her role in the Alex Salmond scandal".

Scottish Tory chief whip Maurice Golden said: "Once again, we see Nicola Sturgeon playing her usual political games today.

"Before people were even out of bed this morning, she was seeking to use last night's vote to bang on about independence.

"Then she hot-footed it to Westminster, clearing calculating that grandstanding in Westminster might help distract people from her role in the Alex Salmond scandal.

"Finally, after accusing others of being delusional, she then insisted her job is not on the line over the affair. It is the First Minister who appears increasingly detached from reality.

"No wonder the SNP MPs ordered to line up behind her in Westminster looked so fed up."

He added: "Nicola Sturgeon also needs to explain exactly why she needed to be in London today.

"Was she there as First Minister? If so, why should the taxpayer stump up for a SNP media stunt?

"The First Minister is losing the plot. More and more, people are asking why on earth we should put up with it?"

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434630-mundell-if-mps-back-second-eu-referendum-it-will-happen/ | default

In a Holyrood statement, Scotland's Brexit secretary Michael Russell told MSPs of some of the "regrettable" preparations being made for no-deal Brexit.

He urged UK ministers to rule out that scenario "now and forever".

The Scottish Government is starting to make decisions on matters such as medicines, clinical and consumable stockpiling and emergency transportation, Russell said.

He added that a public information campaign is in the "final phase of development" and said the Scottish Government's resilience committee is meeting weekly.

Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins told the Brexit secretary the decision of SNP MPs to vote against the Prime Minister's Brexit deal made a no-deal exit from the EU more likely.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434648-blackford-is-may-s-brexit-plan-b-the-same-as-plan-a/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.