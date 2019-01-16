  • STV
Theresa May's government survives vote of no confidence

Dan Vevers

The House of Commons declared its confidence in the UK Government by 325 votes to 306.

Theresa May: UK Government says Prime Minister will not be resigning.
PA

The UK Government has survived a no confidence vote tabled by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn by a majority of 19 MPs.

The Commons vote, the first such vote since 1979, saw 325 MPs state their confidence in Theresa May's government against 306 who declared they had no confidence.

Corbyn lodged the motion in the House on Tuesday night, after the Prime Minister's Brexit deal was rejected by an enormous margin of 230 votes.

432 MPs voted down the withdrawal agreement in the historic vote, with only 202 voting for, but the numbers were drastically different when it came to Wednesday's confidence vote.

The Conservative government's minority allies, the DUP, said before the vote they would be backing the Prime Minister and her team, despite being opposed to the Brexit deal.

118 Tory backbenchers also rejected May's Brexit agreement the night before, but on Wednesday night, all of them placed their faith in their government.

Labour MPs were joined by parliamentarians from the SNP, the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Greens in backing the no confidence motion.

Corbyn's preference and that of his party was to win a no confidence vote and spark an early general election.

With the failure to win that Commons vote, he will come under increased pressure to back a second Brexit referendum - backed by the SNP, the Lib Dems and others.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434648-blackford-is-may-s-brexit-plan-b-the-same-as-plan-a/ | default

Speaking after the result, the Prime Minister invited the leaders of opposition parties to meet with her one-on-one to discuss a way forward for Brexit, starting on Wednesday night.

May said: "I am pleased that this House has expressed its confidence in the government.

"I do not take this responsibility lightly and my government will continue its work to increase our prosperity, guarantee our security and to strengthen our union.

"We will also continue to work to deliver on the solemn promise we made to the people of this country to deliver on the result of the referendum and leave the European Union."

Speaking after the Prime Minister, Corbyn said: "Last night the House rejected the government's deal emphatically.

"A week ago the House voted to condemn the idea of a no-deal Brexit.

"Before there can be any positive discussions about the way forward, the government must remove clearly once and for all the prospect of the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit from the EU and all the chaos that would come as a result of that."

So far, Downing Street has said it is refusing to take a no-deal exit from the EU off the table, hamstringing any Corbyn-May talks before they have even begun.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434564-where-are-we-now-with-brexit-bernard-ponsonby-explains/ | default

However, the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford and Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable are both engaging in talks with the Prime Minister.

Commenting after the confidence result, Blackford said: "Whilst the UK government has survived Parliament's confidence vote, Theresa May must now seek the confidence of the public.

"Her Brexit deal is dead in the water and has no majority in Parliament, and so it must now be given to the people to decide in a People's Vote."

Cable told Corbyn he "cannot procrastinate any longer".

He went on: "Either he backs Brexit or he backs the people. He has a responsibility to get off the fence and provide some effective opposition."

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said the result of the vote "shows the importance" of his party's confidence and supply agreement with the Conservatives.

He tweeted: "DUP votes once again make the difference."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434657-sturgeon-to-lay-out-indyref2-plans-in-matter-of-weeks/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.