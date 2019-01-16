PM seeks to reassure public with vow to deliver Brexit

May held cross-party talks at Number 10, including with the SNP, after the confidence vote.

Theresa May has sought to reassure the British public after a tumultuous week at Westminster with a vow to work with MPs to deliver Brexit.

The Prime Minister accepted that the withdrawal deal she struck with the EU had been rejected "by a large margin" but said Parliament had to now set out what it wants

She was speaking outside 10 Downing Street late on Wednesday night after "constructive meetings" with Liberal Democrat leader, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts.

May invited all opposition leaders to cross-party talks at Number 10 after her government survived a vote of no confidence tabled by Jeremy Corbyn.

The Prime Minister said she was "disappointed" the Labour leader had refused to attend the discussions, who demanded a no-deal Brexit be taken off the table before he would enter into talks.

In her address, May said: "This evening the government has won the confidence of Parliament.

"This gives us the opportunity to find a way forward for Brexit."

She said she expected events over the past 24 hours would have been "very unsettling" for many people.

The Prime Minister continued: "The deal I have worked to achieve with the European Union has been rejected by MPs, and by a large margin.

"Now that we know what Parliament doesn't want, we must all work constructively to set out what Parliament does want."

She added: "I have just held constructive meetings with the leader of the Liberal Democrats and the Westminster leaders of the SNP and Plaid Cymru.

"I am disappointed that the leader of the Labour party has not so far chosen to take part, but our door remains open."

May told MPs they had a "duty to act in the national interest, reach a consensus and get this done".

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford was among the opposition politicians who met May for talks in Downing Street late on Wednesday.

Afterwards, he wrote to the Prime Minister thanking her for the discussions but urging her to back extending Article 50 and a second Brexit referendum in order to continue the talks.

Blackford said: "I write to thank you for meeting with me this evening and inviting us to participate in cross party talks on the way forward.

"For us to enter into that discussion there needs to be a clear indication of willingness on the side of the government for these to be genuine negotiations.

"That requires a clear gesture of good faith by you and your government.

"Discussions around cosmetic changes to your deal, which has now been rejected by Parliament will not move this matter forward."

His letter continued: "It is my view that if you are able to confirm that the extension of Article 50, a ruling out of a no-deal Brexit and the option of a second EU referendum would form the basis of those discussions, then we could participate in them.

"That view is shared by the SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

"For any discussion between your government and the SNP to be meaningful, these options must be on the table."

