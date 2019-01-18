MP led away by police after targeted by Tommy Robinson

The SNP's Stuart McDonald had to be escorted away from Pollokshaws Library in Glasgow.

Tommy Robinson: He waited for McDonald before asking him questions.

A library was forced to close and police were called after Tommy Robinson confronted an MP.

The SNP's Stuart McDonald had to be escorted away by officers from Pollokshaws Library in Glasgow.

In October, McDonald described Robinson as someone who organises "violent, thuggish crimes" across the country.

English Defence League founder Robinson travelled to Glasgow on Friday ahead of Mr McDonald's surgery.

In a video posted online, Robinson waited for McDonald to come out of the library before saying he was a "loathsome, obnoxious and a repellent individual".

The library remained closed to the public for around an hour.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

