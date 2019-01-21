May offers Sturgeon 'enhanced role' in Brexit trade talks

The Prime Minister updated MPs on her plans after her deal was crushed in last week's vote.

Theresa May has said the Scottish Government will be given an "enhanced role in the next phase" of Brexit negotiations.

The Prime Minister told MPs she hoped to meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this week to discuss involving the devolved administration in talks on the UK's future relationship with the EU.

Those discussions will cover issues such as trade and security, and May said including the Scottish and Welsh governments was a recognition of "their competence and vital interests in these negotiations".

She was updating the House of Commons on her EU withdrawal plans after the deal she struck with Brussels was defeated by a crushing margin of 230 MPs last week.

The Prime Minister announced that widely-condemned plans for a £65 fee for EU citizens to secure the right to live in UK post-Brexit will be scrapped.

May also spoke about cross-party discussions she had last week, including with SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and Lib Dem leader Vince Cable.

She said many of those she spoke to wanted a second EU referendum, or People's Vote, but warned such a move would set a precedent that would "strengthen... the hand of those campaigning to break up our United Kingdom".

There will be further discussions with the DUP to try to find a solution on the Irish backstop, May confirmed, but she denied media reports she was considering rewriting aspects of the Good Friday Agreement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who rejected a meeting with May last week over her refusal to rule out a no-deal Brexit, called the cross-party talks a "sham".

Blackford told MPs that Scottish independence is an "escape route from the chaos of Brexit".

It comes after Sturgeon said she would reveal her thoughts on the timing of a potential second independence referendum in a "matter of weeks".

Speaking to the House on Monday, the Prime Minister outlined how the second phase of talks with Brussels would begin once a withdrawal agreement has been approved by both the UK and European parliaments.

The first phase dealt with Britain's estimated £39bn "divorce bill" from the EU, the rights of EU nationals in the UK and the thorny question of the Irish border.

"While it will always be for Her Majesty's Government to negotiate for the whole of the UK, we are also committed to giving the devolved administrations an enhanced role in the next phase, respecting their competence and vital interests in these negotiations," May told MPs.

"I hope to meet both first ministers in the course of this week and will use the opportunity to discuss this further with them."

The First Minister replied: "Fair to say we've had empty and undelivered promises like this for two and half years now - will be interested to hear what's going to be different now, but experience tells me to be very sceptical."

A date for a Sturgeon-May meeting this week has yet to be formally set but could take place on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister described her meetings last week with party leaders and leading MPs as being held in a "constructive spirit, without preconditions".

She continued: "I regret that the leader of the opposition has not chosen to take part so far. I hope he will reflect on that decision.

"Given the importance of this issue we should all be prepared to work together to find a way forward, and my ministerial colleagues and I will continue with further meetings this week."

May added: "All the opposition parties that have engaged so far, and some backbenchers, have expressed their support for a second referendum.

"I have set out many times my deep concerns about returning to the British people for a second referendum. Our duty is to implement the decision of the first one.

"I fear a second referendum would set a difficult precedent that could have significant implications for how we handle referendums in this country - not least strengthening the hand of those campaigning to break up our United Kingdom."

'We might not be able to save the UK, but we can save Scotland. We have an escape route from the chaos of Brexit - an independent Scotland.' SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford

The Prime Minister said her government would not reopen the Good Friday Agreement, adding: "I have never even considered doing so and neither would I."

She went on: "With regard to the backstop, despite the changes we have previously agreed, there remain two core issues.

"The fear we could be trapped in it permanently, and concerns over its potential impact on our union if Northern Ireland is treated differently from the rest of the UK.

"I will be talking further this week to colleagues, including in the DUP, to consider how we might meet our obligations to the people of Northern Ireland and Ireland in a way that can command the greatest possible support in the House.

"I will then take the conclusions of those discussions back to the EU."

MPs will go through the lobbies on May's Brexit "plan B", along with any amendments, in a non-binding vote on Tuesday, January 29.

Defending his decision not to attend cross-party talks, the Labour leader said they had amounted to nothing.

Corbyn said: "The Prime Minister's invitation to talks has been exposed as a PR sham.

"Every opposition party politician came out of those meetings with the same response.

"Contrary to what the Prime Minister just said there was no flexibility, there were no negotiations - nothing had changed."

Speaking after, the SNP's Ian Blackford said: "We did not vote for Brexit. We will not be dragged out of Europe by a Tory government we did not vote for.

"We might not be able to save the UK, but we can save Scotland.

"We have an escape route from the chaos of Brexit - an independent Scotland."

