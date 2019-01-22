  • STV
  • MySTV

Report: No-deal Brexit would cost Scotland £14bn a year

STV

Economy set to suffer massively if UK leaves EU without deal, businesses say.

Bad for business: Companies concerned about Brexit (file pic).
Bad for business: Companies concerned about Brexit (file pic). © STV

A no-deal Brexit could cost Scotland £14bn a year, new analysis by business organisation the CBI has indicated.

The study of the UK Government figures points to Scotland being among the areas of the UK "significantly exposed" to the economic effect of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

The CBI estimates the UK Government's predicted 8.1% drop in real gross value added (GVA) in Scotland by 2034 following a no-deal Brexit could amount to an annual loss of output worth £14bn by that date.

A drop of this magnitude would hit jobs and living standards, the CBI warns, and is more than the annual amount spent on hospitals, GP surgeries and other health services in Scotland.

Farming and food production is singled out as being at risk of being "severely impacted" in the event of a no-deal Brexit, as it is said to be "particularly exposed to the risk of higher tariffs and trade costs".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434801-may-offers-sturgeon-enhanced-role-in-brexit-trade-talks/ | default

Ed Monaghan, chief executive officer of CBI Scotland member luxury home builder Mactaggart and Mickel, said: "Like most businesses, the prospect of leaving the EU with no-deal is unimaginable.

"Not because we are able to predict the likely impact better than anyone else. Put simply; a wait-and-see strategy will most likely engulf decisions, from business investment to individual purchases, invoking a national pause on activity and making the resulting impact on our economy easy to predict."

CBI Scotland director Tracy Black said: "CBI Scotland members are clear: if the new approach to finding a Brexit deal continues to be a game of who blinks first, the whole economy will pay the price.

"The deadlock will only be broken by a genuine attempt by all politicians to find consensus and compromise, not stick to rusting red lines and political conditions. Scotland is not - and cannot be - ready for no deal.

"The projected impact on our economy would be devastating and while business will do all it can to reduce some of the worst aspects, a no-deal scenario is unmanageable."

She said without compromise "the whole country faces the unforgivable prospect of a disorderly Brexit which will affect jobs and livelihoods in Scotland for decades to come" and urged politicians to put prosperity before party politics in their Brexit decisions.

'The Prime Minister should rule out a 'no deal' Brexit and the best way to do that is to offer the public a people's vote with the choice of accepting her withdrawal deal or keeping the best deal we have by remaining in the EU'
Martin Whitfield, Labour MP

Labour MP Martin Whitfield, who backs the Best for Britain campaign to keep the UK an EU member, said: "This study highlights the catastrophic economic impact of a 'no deal' Brexit, with Scotland among the worst affected parts of the UK.

"It poses a clear and present danger to places like Edinburgh and East Lothian, where many jobs are dependent on the EU.

"The Prime Minister should rule out a 'no deal' Brexit and the best way to do that is to offer the public a people's vote with the choice of accepting her withdrawal deal or keeping the best deal we have by remaining in the EU."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.