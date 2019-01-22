A&E waiting times hit worst level since last March

Some 85.8% of patients were seen within four hours, but the Scottish Government's target is 95%.

A&E: Nearly 4000 patients waited longer than four hours. PA

Waiting times at accident and emergency (A&E) wards in Scottish hospitals are at their worst level since March 2018.

A total of 85.8% of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged in four hours in the week ending January 13.

It falls well short of the Scottish Government target that 95% of A&E patients should be seen within four hours, which has not been met since July 2017.

There were 25,970 attendances to Scots emergency wards in the seven-day period, with 3680 patients (14.2%) having to wait longer than four hours to be seen.

Of those, 587 (2.3%) waited more than eight hours, and 140 patients (0.5%) were made to wait more than 12 hours.

The four-hour waiting times figures are identical to the same week last year, which were blamed by the then health secretary Shona Robison on a flu outbreak and a rise in injuries due to black ice.

The latest weekly figures are the worst since the week ending March 11 last year, during the extreme weather and cold snap dubbed the "beast from the east".

Across health boards, NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles performed best, with more than 98% of patients seen within the four-hour timeframe.

NHS Tayside and NHS Orkney also met the government's benchmark, on 96.2% and 95.3% respectively.

A&E waiting times for patients at hospitals covered by NHS Forth Valley saw a marked improvement on the week before, with 80.4% seen in four hours - up from 66% the week ending January 6.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde experienced a 4% decline, with 80.7% of patients attended to within the target timeframe, down from 84.6% the week prior.

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow was the worst performing hospital across Scotland, with only 72.3% of patients were seen within four hours.

It comes after the deaths of two people, including a child, who contracted a fungal infection linked to pigeon droppings at the Glasgow super hospital.

